As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian cricket team finds itself in the midst of an unexpected last-minute change to its squad. On September 28 (Friday), Ravichandran Ashwin, the seasoned off-spinning all-rounder, replaced the injured Axar Patel in the lineup. This alteration raised eyebrows and led to some intriguing developments on social media.

The Cryptic Instagram Stories

The buzz around Axar Patel's removal from the World Cup squad started when a cryptic Instagram story appeared on his account. In the first story, Axar expressed a sense of regret, suggesting that he should have pursued a career in science instead of commerce and invested in better public relations. The story read, "Should have taken science instead of commerce and hired a better PR." In a subsequent story, he shared an animated image of a skeleton cutting a heart with scissors. However, both of these stories mysteriously vanished shortly after they were posted, leaving fans perplexed.

The Viral Screenshots

As with any social media post by a high-profile athlete, Axar Patel's Instagram stories quickly went viral, triggering widespread speculation and debate. Fans, media, and cricket enthusiasts across the globe shared and discussed the enigmatic posts. It seemed like Patel's disappointment was palpable.

Axar Patel's Clarification

In the aftermath of this social media storm, Axar Patel decided to set the record straight. He reposted a statement from a credible journalist on a reputable news outlet, who claimed that the screenshots circulating online were, in fact, fake. With this clarification, Patel put an end to the speculations surrounding his social media activity and affirmed his commitment to the team.

Injury Woes and Squad Shuffle

Axar Patel's journey to the World Cup was marred by injury setbacks. It all began during the Asia Cup Super Fours game against Bangladesh, where he sustained an injury that forced him to miss the final against Sri Lanka. Consequently, Washington Sundar was called in as his replacement. Patel's fitness remained a question mark as he was initially included in the squad for the first two ODIs against Australia but was ultimately deemed unfit for the third ODI, leading to his omission from the World Cup side.

Ashwin's Remarkable Comeback

In a remarkable twist of fate, Ravichandran Ashwin, who had been out of the ODI format for over 20 months, made a memorable comeback during the Australia series. Although he faced criticism after the first ODI, Ashwin silenced his detractors with an outstanding performance in the following game, finishing with figures of 3/41 in his 10 overs. His resurgence in form ultimately earned him a spot in the World Cup squad, filling the void left by Axar Patel's unfortunate injury.

As India sets its sights on the 2023 ODI World Cup, the team's dynamics continue to evolve. The controversy surrounding Axar Patel's Instagram stories has been put to rest, and the squad is focused on the challenges that lie ahead. With experienced players like Ashwin joining the ranks, Indian fans are hopeful that this World Cup will mark the end of their decade-long ICC trophy drought.