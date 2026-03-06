Axar Patel's superman magic: Stunning catches on Brook & Jacks seal India's semi-final thriller vs England – Why is Vice-captain still in Grade C?

While the scoreboard at the Wankhede Stadium will forever highlight Sanju Samson’s 89 or Jacob Bethell’s valiant century, the true architect of India’s seven-run victory over England was the "Magician" Axar Patel. The Indian Vice-Captain produced a series of acrobatic interventions in the field that shifted the momentum of the semi-final at critical junctures, proving once again why he is indispensable to the national setup.

The Superman Catch: Dismissing Harry Brook

The first spark of magic occurred early in England's pursuit of 254. England captain Harry Brook appeared ready to ignite a chase when he miscued a delivery high into the Mumbai sky. Axar Patel, positioned inside the ring at extra cover, sprinted backward with his eyes glued to the ball. In a display of "outrageous athleticism," he executed a tumbling, over-the-shoulder diving catch that sent the opposition skipper back for just 7. This "superman catch" prevented an early English acceleration and silenced the visiting dugout.

Axar Patel covered 24 meters to pull off that absolute stunner!



The Relay Masterpiece: Breaking the Jacks-Bethell Stand

The most significant moment of the match arrived in the 14th over. England was surging with a dangerous 77-run partnership between Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell. Jacks (35 off 20) smashed a delivery toward the mid-wicket boundary that seemed destined for six.

Axar Patel sprinted along the rope, dived full-length to pouch the ball one-handed, and sensing his momentum would carry him over the boundary relayed the ball to a waiting Shivam Dube. The clean dismissal broke the partnership just as England looked set to snatch the game away. Commentators across Sky Sports and the ICC hailed it as a "match-winning effort" and perhaps the most important catch of the tournament.

A Legacy of Greatness: From 2024 to 2026

These heroics are not isolated incidents but part of Axar’s growing legacy as India’s premier big-match fielder. His 2026 semi-final performance drew immediate comparisons to his iconic one-handed boundary stunner against Australia’s Mitchell Marsh in the 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8s. In that game, his leap at deep square leg saved a certain six and swung the match India’s way. Similarly, his impact in the 2024 final against England showcased his ability to deliver "knockout punches" under the highest pressure.

The Contract Conundrum: A Vice-Captain in Grade C

Despite being the Vice-Captain of a team that has now reached the T20 World Cup final and consistently delivering "A-plus" performances on the world stage, Axar Patel remains curiously placed in the BCCI's Grade C contract category.

While his peers in higher brackets often grab the headlines, Axar has quietly become the heartbeat of the Indian defense. His bowling figures of 2/29 in the semi-final were vital, but his fielding alone accounted for at least 30 to 40 "saved" runs through catches and boundary stops. As India travels to Ahmedabad to face New Zealand in the final, the debate over Axar’s contract status is likely to intensify. Fans on social media have been vocal, stating that a player with such "magical" utility and leadership responsibility deserves a contract that reflects his elite status.

The Final Challenge

As Axar prepares for the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, he remains India’s X-factor. Whether with the ball or through another "superman" effort in the deep, the Vice-Captain has proven that he is the man for the big occasion, regardless of the grade on his contract.