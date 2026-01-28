Ayush Mhatre hails Vihaan Malhotra after India’s fourth straight U-19 World Cup win

India continued their dominant run at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup with a commanding fourth consecutive victory, strengthening their credentials as title contenders. The young Indian side registered a massive 204-run win over hosts Zimbabwe, keeping their record perfect in the tournament.

The victory highlighted the sheer depth of talent in the squad, with India already having beaten the USA, Bangladesh, and New Zealand earlier in the competition. With momentum firmly on their side, India are now on the brink of securing a place in the semi-finals.

India Post Massive Total in First Full 50-Over Effort

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Unlike their previous wins, which were affected by the DLS method, this match saw India bat the full 50 overs for the first time in the tournament. The result was a daunting 352/8, a total that proved far beyond Zimbabwe’s reach and now stands as the fourth-highest team score of the competition so far.

Vihaan Malhotra Stars with Match-Winning Century

The standout performer with the bat was Vihaan Malhotra, who delivered a composed and authoritative unbeaten 109, earning the Player of the Match award. His innings laid the foundation for India’s imposing total and underlined his growing importance in the batting line-up.

India captain Ayush Mhatre, who also made an impact with the ball, was quick to praise Malhotra’s consistency and confidence.

“Vihaan has been really doing well,” Mhatre said after the match.“Even when we were touring before the World Cup, he was batting really well. He is confident, and we are confident in him that he is doing good work for the team.”

Mhatre himself contributed with figures of 3/14 in four overs, leading a disciplined bowling effort.

Bowlers Wrap Up Zimbabwe Quickly

India’s bowlers ensured there were no hiccups in the chase, dismantling Zimbabwe with clinical precision. Udhav Mohan picked up 3/20, while R. S. Ambrish chipped in with 2/19, as Zimbabwe were bundled out well short of the target.

“This match was really nice for us. The boys were really doing well, and we’ll try to carry this momentum forward,” Mhatre added.

Focus Shifts to High-Voltage Clash Against Pakistan

Depending on other results, including England’s fixture against New Zealand, India may have already sealed their semi-final berth. However, attention is now firmly on their next match against arch-rivals Pakistan U-19 cricket team.

Despite the magnitude of the contest, Mhatre stressed that the team would stick to its strengths and avoid distractions. “The boys are really excited for the match. We’ll just play our game, not really worry about the opponents. We’ll back our game,” he said. With confidence high and form peaking at the right time, India look well-equipped for a deep run in the Under-19 World Cup.