Ayush Mhatre Scripts History With Fastest-Ever Youth Test Century In 64 Balls During Thrilling Chase Against England

IND vs ENG U 19: India U-19 captain Ayush Mhatre made history on Wednesday, July 23, by smashing the fastest-ever century in youth Test cricket. His scintillating 64-ball hundred came during a dramatic final-day chase against England in the second Youth Test, where India were set a steep target of 355.

Record-Breaking Knock in High-Pressure Chase

Chasing a massive 355-run target on the final day, India U-19 got off to a poor start as opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for a golden duck. However, skipper Mhatre took charge of the innings and launched a stunning counterattack. After a cautious start, he unleashed a flurry of aggressive strokes, hitting a six and a four in the third over to set the tone.

By the fifth over, Mhatre had taken a particular liking to England bowler Alex Green, hammering him for 14 runs, including three boundaries. He reached his fifty in just 25 balls, showcasing a blend of aggressive intent and impeccable timing.

India Turns the Heat Up Early

India scored 78 runs in the first 10 overs, adopting a one-day-style approach in the four-day format. The aggressive strategy paid off, as Mhatre and his batting partners kept the scoreboard ticking. After Vihaan Malhotra’s dismissal, India stood at 104/2 in just 14 overs, well on course to challenge the stiff target.

Partnership with Kundu Lays Strong Foundation

Abhigyan Kundu joined Mhatre at the crease and played the perfect supporting role. While Kundu rotated the strike and relieved the pressure, Mhatre closed in on his record with calculated aggression. A towering six took him into the 90s, and a couple of quick singles helped him rewrite the history books.

Shattering the Record: Century in 64 Balls

Mhatre’s century came in just 64 balls, smashing the previous record of 88 balls held by England’s George Bell against Sri Lanka U-19 in 2022. Mhatre himself now holds both the first and third spots on the list he had earlier scored a 107-ball century in the first Test of the series.

The Indian skipper didn’t stop after reaching his century. He continued his onslaught before eventually being dismissed for a spectacular 126 off just 80 balls. His innings included 13 boundaries and five towering sixes, leaving fans and teammates in awe.

A Series to Remember for Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre has been in sensational form throughout the Youth Test series. He scored a hundred in the first innings of the first Test, followed it up with a crucial 32, and then dazzled with 80 in the first innings of the second Test before delivering this record-shattering performance.

Mhatre’s fearless batting and leadership have been at the forefront of India U-19's performances in the series. With his name now etched in the record books, Indian cricket fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about the future.