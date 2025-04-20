Ayush Mhatre To Noor Ahmad: 5 Youngest Players To Make Debut For CSK In IPL History

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have long been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), not just for their performances but also for nurturing young talent. Over the years, CSK has provided a platform for emerging cricketers to showcase their skills on the grand stage. In IPL 2025, the franchise continued this tradition by introducing fresh faces into their squad.

Ayush Mhatre (17 years)

Ayush Mhatre made his IPL debut for CSK in the 2025 season at just 17 years of age, becoming the youngest player ever to represent five-times champion. A promising talent, Mhatre was likely drafted into the team based on his impressive performances at the U19 or domestic levels. As he embarks on his IPL journey, all eyes will be on his development and growth under the guidance of the experienced CSK setup.

Other Young Players Who Debuted for CSK

Abhinav Mukund (18 years)

A part of CSK's squad in the inaugural IPL season, Abhinav Mukund was just 18 when he made his debut. Known for his prolific domestic performances, he eventually represented India in Test cricket. Although his IPL career was short-lived, his early stint with CSK was in line with the team’s initial youth-focused approach.

Ankit Rajpoot (19 years)

The tall, fast bowler made his IPL debut for CSK in 2013. Ankit Rajpoot caught attention with his pace and bounce, and though his time at CSK was brief, he went on to play for other franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Matheesha Pathirana (19 years)

Debuting in IPL 2022, Pathirana earned the nickname "Baby Malinga" due to his slingy action like that of Lasith Malinga. He quickly became a fan favorite and a reliable death-overs bowler. His ability to handle pressure situations earned praise from MS Dhoni, and he has since become a regular feature in the CSK lineup.

Noor Ahmad (20 years)

The Afghan left-arm wrist spinner joined CSK in IPL 2025 after previously playing for the Gujarat Titans. Known for his sharp variations and quick arm speed, Noor brings mystery and control to the spin department. His addition strengthens CSK’s bowling arsenal, especially in spin-friendly conditions.