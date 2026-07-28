/Babar Azam accepted Pakistan Test captaincy on all-format leadership condition: Report

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has also predicted Babar will be Pakistan's captain in the ODI World Cup next year. "A lot of people believe that once Shaheen gets injured and misses a series, Pakistan will have a chance to appoint Babar as all-format captain. It has already been decided that Salman will not remain T20I captain, a role which will also go to Babar," he was quoted as saying in the report.