Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Babar Azam accepted Pakistan Test captaincy on all-format leadership condition: Report

Babar Azam accepted Pakistan Test captaincy on all-format leadership condition: Report

When Babar Azam was offered the role of Pakistan's Test captain, he accepted it only on the condition that he would get all-format leadership, a news report said on Monday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 08:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
Babar Azam accepted Pakistan Test captaincy on all-format leadership condition: Report
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Babar Azam accepted Pakistan Test captaincy on all-format leadership condition: Report
Babar Azam3 min ago
2
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)4 min ago
3
West Bengal31 min ago
4
Psychology Facts38 min ago
5
US President Donald Trump45 min ago