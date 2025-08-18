'Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan Are No Longer Pakistan’s Key Players': Hafeez Says They Must Prove Themselves

For years, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been regarded as the backbone of Pakistan’s batting lineup. However, both senior cricketers were left out of the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, raising doubts about their long-term place in Pakistan’s T20 setup. The decision has sparked fresh debate in cricketing circles, with former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez making strong remarks about their current standing.

Mohammad Hafeez: 'They Are Not Pakistan’s Key Players'

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hafeez dismissed the idea of Babar and Rizwan being called “key players.” He explained that the tag should be reserved only for those who consistently win matches for the national side.

“Calling them key players would be wrong and unfair. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are not Pakistan cricket’s key players at the moment. Key players are those who win matches for Pakistan,” Hafeez said.

Young Performers In The Spotlight

Instead of relying on established names, Hafeez highlighted a new crop of talent that he believes has been carrying Pakistan in recent years. “If we look at the past year and a half to two years, the players showing consistent performance are Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz. Why aren’t we talking about them? They are the current players winning matches for Pakistan,” he argued.

Call for Seniors to Re-Prove Themselves

Hafeez further stressed that the senior duo must work harder to regain their status.

“I think Babar and Rizwan need to be concerned about their positions in the team. They need to prove themselves as good players first; key players come later. Both were good in the past, but now they are not delivering results,” he remarked.

No Exemptions for Bowlers

The former all-rounder didn’t limit his criticism to batters. He pointed out that Pakistan’s bowling spearheads also haven’t delivered match-winning performances lately.

“The same goes for Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, they are also not giving match-winning performances for Pakistan,” Hafeez said.

Hafeez urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to focus on long-term planning instead of revolving around a few star names.

“We should focus on players who can contribute for the next 10–15 years. Our media criticises one or two players and hypes one or two others, which is wrong. We need to talk about those who are actually performing,” he concluded.