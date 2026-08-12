/Babar Azam back in ICC Test Top 10 as Pakistan stars make big ranking gains after WI series win

Following a stellar Caribbean tour, Pakistan has made significant strides in the latest International Cricket Council Men's Test Player Rankings, highlighted by captain Babar Azam reclaiming a spot inside the top 10.
The resurgence follows Pakistan's dominant eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in Port of Spain, which successfully leveled their two-match World Test Championship series. Babar played a defining role in the triumph, contributing a resilient 88 in the first innings before remaining unbeaten on 24 to steer his side home. This influential performance lifted him five places to 10th among Test batters, marking his first appearance in the elite bracket since September 2024. He previously spent five consecutive years inside the top 10, reaching a career-high second position in December 2022.
Big Gains for Shafique and the Bowling Attack
The most dramatic upward movement among Pakistan's batting lineup came from Abdullah Shafique. The recalled number three batter earned Player of the Match honors after hammering an unbeaten 160 in the opening innings alongside 24 not out in the second, surging 25 places to 32nd overall.
In the bowling department, off-spinner Sajid Khan climbed five places to 30th following another impactful display. Mohammad Ali moved up eight spots to 85th, while left-arm spinner Ali Usman produced one of the most remarkable jumps of the update, rocketing 58 positions to 97th. For the West Indies, fast bowler Shamar Joseph climbed one place to 19th after securing a three-wicket match haul, and Brandon King advanced to a joint-69th position despite being unable to bat in the second innings due to a back injury.
Global Chart Leaders and International Shakes
At the summit of the red-ball charts, Australia's Travis Head continues to command the batting rankings, India's premier pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah holds firm as the number one Test bowler, and Ravindra Jadeja preserves his top standing among all-rounders.
Meanwhile, recent fixtures between Afghanistan and Ireland have caused a shake-up on the One Day International charts. Dashing opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz climbed three spots to 11th following a brilliant knock of 71 in Belfast. Teammate Hashmatullah Shahidi rose four slots to 50th in the batting category, while Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher re-entered the list in equal 59th place upon his return to ODI cricket.
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan further solidified his grip at the top of the ODI bowling rankings following consecutive Player of the Match accolades, which featured a magnificent six-wicket haul during the second match against Ireland. Irish pacer Mark Adair also re-entered the ODI bowling charts in 17th place.
Despite Pakistan's inspiring revival in the Caribbean, both Pakistan and the West Indies remain positioned at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings. Australia leads the table with 87.50 percentage points, followed closely by South Africa on 75.00 and New Zealand on 72.22.
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