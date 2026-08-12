Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Babar Azam back in ICC Test Top 10 as Pakistan stars make big ranking gains after WI series win

Babar Azam back in ICC Test Top 10 as Pakistan stars make big ranking gains after WI series win

The resurgence follows Pakistan's dominant eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in Port of Spain, which successfully leveled their two-match World Test Championship series.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Babar Azam back in ICC Test Top 10 as Pakistan stars make big ranking gains after WI series win
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Is Imran Khan alive? Adiala Jail isolation ignites death Rumours, PTI protests, and US pressure
2
3
4
5