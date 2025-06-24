Babar Azam Becomes Highest-Paid Pakistani Cricketer In Big Bash League 2025/26 After Record-Breaking Draft

In a landmark moment for Pakistan cricket, Babar Azam and a cohort of elite Pakistani players are set to light up the Australian summer after securing lucrative deals in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025/26 season. With Pakistan’s domestic calendar making room for overseas leagues, this shift has opened the doors for the country’s top talent to take centre stage in one of cricket’s premier T20 tournaments.

Babar Azam: The Crown Jewel of BBL 2025/26

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s modern-day batting maestro and former captain, has been roped in by the Sydney Sixers as a marquee pre-draft signing. The elegant right-hander, widely regarded as one of the best T20 batters globally, will earn up to AUD 420,000 (approx. INR 2.36 crore), placing him among the highest-paid players in Big Bash League history.

The Sixers’ move to lock in Babar ahead of the player draft not only reflects his immense brand value but also signals the growing influence of Pakistani cricketers in global franchise leagues. With Babar’s consistency, graceful strokeplay, and leadership acumen, Sydney Sixers have landed a potential game-changer.

Pakistan's Power-Packed Invasion: Who's Earning What?

Following Babar’s lead, several other Pakistan stars secured Platinum-tier contracts — the highest salary bracket in the BBL — during the player draft. Each of these players will earn up to AUD 270,000 (approx. INR 1.52 crore) depending on availability and performance incentives.

Here are the highest-paid Pakistani players in the BBL 2025/26:

Shaheen Afridi (Brisbane Heat) – $270,000

Mohammad Rizwan (Melbourne Renegades) – $270,000

Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars) – $270,000

Shadab Khan (Sydney Thunder) – Expected Platinum

Hasan Ali (Adelaide Strikers) – Expected Gold/Platinum

For context, the BBL uses a tiered salary system:

Platinum: AUD 360,000–420,000

Gold: Up to AUD 300,000

Silver: Up to AUD 200,000

Bronze: Up to AUD 100,000

These contracts not only highlight the financial muscle of the BBL but also mark a significant pay rise for Pakistani players compared to their domestic earnings.

Shaheen’s First Pick Status Justified

Brisbane Heat had the first overall pick in this year’s draft and made an emphatic statement by selecting Shaheen Shah Afridi. The left-arm pace sensation had a stellar Pakistan Super League 2025, finishing with 19 wickets at an average of 16.42. Known for his fiery pace, toe-crushing yorkers, and match-winning spells, Shaheen’s presence will add teeth to Brisbane’s attack and amplify the league’s global appeal.

Rizwan, Haris, and Shadab Add Depth and Star Power

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who combines stability with finishing ability, will be the face of the Melbourne Renegades, while Haris Rauf’s raw pace makes him a valuable asset for the Melbourne Stars. Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s premier white-ball all-rounder, brings a dynamic edge to Sydney Thunder with his leg-spin and explosive batting. All three are likely to be slotted into the Platinum or high-end Gold categories.

A Win-Win for BBL and Pakistan Cricket

With the Pakistan Super League moving out of the January-February window, top players are finally available for the Big Bash League, offering mutual benefits. For the BBL, this infusion of Asian talent brings increased viewership from South Asia, higher ticket sales, and global buzz. For Pakistani players, the exposure, competition, and financial rewards mark a crucial step forward in their T20 careers.

The 2025/26 Big Bash League promises to be a spectacle of top-tier international talent, and with Babar Azam leading the way, Pakistan’s finest are ready to make their mark on Australian soil — both on the field and in the bank.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Players in BBL 2025/26 (Platinum Category)

Babar Azam (Sydney Sixers) – Up to AUD 420,000

Shaheen Afridi (Brisbane Heat) – AUD 270,000

Mohammad Rizwan (Melbourne Renegades) – AUD 270,000

Chris Jordan (Hobart Hurricanes) – AUD 270,000

Sam Curran (Sydney Sixers) – AUD 270,000

Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars) – AUD 270,000

Lockie Ferguson (Sydney Thunder) – AUD 270,000

Finn Allen (Perth Scorchers) – AUD 270,000

Colin Munro (Brisbane Heat) – AUD 270,000

Jamie Overton (Adelaide Strikers) – AUD 270,000