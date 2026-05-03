Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan captaincy return ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

Babar Azam has indicated that while his current focus is elsewhere, he hasn't ruled out the possibility. With Babar in excellent form, the prospect of him leading the national side again is becoming a major talking point months before the next global tournament.



Impressive Form in PSL 2026 Sparks Captaincy Debates

Babar Azam has enjoyed a revitalized season in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. His exceptional performances have propelled Peshawar Zalmi into the final for the first time in five years. This resurgence has triggered a wave of support on social media for his reinstatement as national captain. Despite past criticism regarding his leadership, the veteran batter remains open to taking the reins once more.

Under his guidance, Peshawar Zalmi reached the PSL final to compete against the Hyderabad Kingsmen, led by Marnus Labuschagne. When questioned about a potential return to the captaincy, Babar remained diplomatic but available.

"The issue of captaincy is another thing right now I am just focussing on the Pakistan Super League final. But if in future such a situation arises I will always do what is in the best interests of Pakistan cricket," Babar stated during a press conference.

A Look Back at Previous Stints

Babar’s history as a leader has seen significant highs and lows. He originally resigned from all formats after Pakistan failed to reach the semi finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Although he returned to lead the limited overs sides, he stepped down again in October 2024 after a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in the West Indies and USA.

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Dominating the Pakistan Super League 2026

While leading Zalmi, Babar has been in "dream" batting form. The team enjoyed a nearly perfect run, winning eight of their first nine matches. Personally, Babar has accumulated 588 runs at a staggering average of 84 and a strike rate of 146.26. This tally equals the record set by Fakhar Zaman for the most runs in a single PSL season. Additionally, he joined Usman Khan as the only players to score two centuries in one edition, bringing his total league centuries to four.

The Current Captaincy Landscape in Pakistan

Currently, Salman Agha leads the T20I squad, though his tenure saw a Super 8 exit in 2026 and struggling personal form. Shaheen Afridi remains the ODI captain, having secured five wins in eight matches. Given that Babar was previously reinstated after a brief period of Shaheen's leadership in T20Is, many wonder if a similar shift is imminent for the ODI format.

Statistical Breakdown of Babar's Captaincy

Format Matches Wins Notable Outcomes

T20Is 85 48 2022 World Cup Finalist; 56.47% win rate

ODIs 43 26 2023 World Cup group stage exit

Tests 20 10 10 wins, 6 defeats, 4 draws

As the leading run scorer of PSL 2026, Babar enters the final just one run away from officially breaking the all time single season scoring record. Whether this individual dominance translates back into a leadership role for the 2027 World Cup remains a defining question for Pakistan cricket.

