Babar Azam Brutally Trolled As 'Slowest Batsman In PSL 2025' By Sam Billings

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has reignited not just on the field but on social media as well, with England’s Sam Billings taking a cheeky dig at Pakistan’s batting maestro Babar Azam. Billings, who lit up the PSL with the fastest fifty of the season in just 19 balls, shared an Instagram story comparing his record with Babar’s slowest fifty of the season—a painstaking 47-ball effort. The viral post, originally shared by a cricket fan page, was re-shared by Billings, triggering a wave of online trolling directed at Babar Azam. The narrative quickly spiraled, with fans ridiculing the former Pakistan captain for his outdated approach in T20 cricket, even as some rallied to his defense citing match context.

Also Read: Team India's Probable Playing XI Vs England: No Virat Kohli, No Rohit Sharma; How Will Indian Test Team Look - In Pics

Contrasting Records: A Tale of Tempo and Context

Sam Billings’ record-breaking knock came against Quetta Gladiators, a whirlwind innings that lifted Lahore Qalandars into a strong position. Meanwhile, Babar Azam’s innings, although sedate, came in a challenging situation for Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United—a fact often lost in the harsh lens of social media comparisons.

While both fifties came in victorious efforts, it was the speed, not the result, that sparked the online storm. The post by Billings became a catalyst for debate, once again spotlighting the recurring criticism Babar faces in the T20 format—slow strike rates and conservative starts that clash with the aggressive DNA of modern T20 cricket.

“Bro Cooked Babar”: Fans React with Memes and Mockery

Fans wasted no time. One quipped, “Bro cooked Babar,” while another noted, “Only Babar could miss a 50 (off 50 balls) in T20 by 3 deliveries.” Social platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram were flooded with similar jabs.

Perhaps the most biting remark? “Bro is getting trolled in his own country’s league by a foreign player.”

Though intended as light-hearted, the episode reflects a broader tension in Pakistan cricket discourse—Babar’s legacy as a technically elegant batter sometimes clashes with the demands of a format that prizes explosiveness over classical strokes.

PSL 2025 Resumes: High Stakes and Uncertain Ground Ahead

Amidst this online buzz, real cricket action is set to resume. The Pakistan Super League 2025, suspended last week due to escalating India-Pakistan tensions, will restart on May 17, culminating with the final on May 25. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the schedule via X, stating, “6 teams, 0 fear. Get ready for 8 thrilling matches.”

However, logistical challenges remain. With many overseas stars uncertain about returning, franchises are left scrambling. The Pakistan Cricket Board is considering a replacement draft to balance team rosters and keep the tournament competitive. Lahore and Rawalpindi are expected to host the remaining games.

The shake-up also clashes with Bangladesh’s scheduled tour of Pakistan. With the PSL final now falling on May 25, the same day as the first T20I against Bangladesh, the latter tour is now in flux.

What Lies Ahead for Babar Azam and Peshawar Zalmi?

For Babar Azam, the trolling may sting, but the resumption of the PSL gives him the perfect stage for a response—not with memes, but with match-winning knocks. Zalmi will face Karachi Kings in the league’s comeback fixture, and the spotlight will undoubtedly be on their captain.

The narrative writes itself: Can Babar silence the critics with his bat? Will he adapt his game and respond to the evolving T20 landscape? Or will the trolling continue to grow louder?