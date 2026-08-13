/Babar Azam & Co. accused Of 'chasing cash' over country in brutal ex-selector slap

Despite the captain's welcome return to form, the most dramatic ascent among the Pakistani batters belonged to Abdullah Shafique. Making his return to the squad as the recalled No.3 batter, Shafique earned Player of the Match honors following a marathon performance. He produced an extraordinary 160 not out in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 24 in the second. This exceptional display catapulted him 25 places up the list to 32nd overall, overtaking international stars like Marnus Labuschagne and KL Rahul in the process.