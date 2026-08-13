/Babar Azam & Co. accused Of 'chasing cash' over country in brutal ex-selector slap

Former Pakistan Test spinner and chief selector Iqbal Qasim has launched a critique of the national team, arguing that modern cricketers prioritize financial gain over diligence and national pride. The report highlights Qasim's concerns regarding a perceived deficit in skill refinement and tactical comprehension among contemporary athletes.
During a turbulent 2026 season for Pakistan cricket, which has featured notable victories against Australia alongside disappointing outings in the T20 World Cup and double series defeats to Bangladesh, Qasim voiced deep reservations about the squad's trajectory.
"I don’t want to talk about the past or when we played cricket. But seriously I see a general lack of interest or commitment among most of the young players to focus and work hard on improving their game awareness and skills and they seem more focussed on earning money," he stated.
The Timeless Formula for Success
Elaborating on the foundational requirements for athletic excellence, the former cricketer emphasized that modern evolution has not altered the primary drivers of success.
"Even now with cricket changing so much over the last few decades the formula to success remains that how much time is a player (s) individually willing to give to improve upon his skill sets and reading the game. And that is not happening frequently now in Pakistan cricket," Qasim observed.
Overreliance on Support Staff
Furthermore, he pointed out an overdependence on support staff and analytical resources, noting a reluctance among members of the squad to independently troubleshoot and refine their craft.
“There is too much reliance on young players on coaches, assistants and data; they don’t spend enough time individually on working out things. I think playing for your country is the biggest reward a player can get. I have always believed the better you improve your quality as a player the more money will come automatically you don’t have to chase it," he added.
Flaws in Selection and Administration
Having represented Pakistan in 50 Tests and completed multiple tenures on the national selection committee, Qasim also critiqued the current selection panels for inadequate long-term planning and consistency in decision making. Contrasting today's administrative setup with historical standards, he noted that selectors of his era operated in an honorary capacity, serving without receiving salaries or fees for their services.
Babar Azam back in Top 10
Pakistan’s recent triumph in the Caribbean has generated a substantial surge for several players in the updated ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. National team captain Babar Azam has officially reclaimed his spot among the top 10 batters globally, while teammates Abdullah Shafique and Sajid Khan have similarly secured impressive advancements on the leaderboard.
This positive ranking shift occurred in the wake of Pakistan clinching a comprehensive eight wicket win against the West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. That critical victory allowed the visitors to level the two Test World Test Championship series, bouncing back emphatically from a defeat in the opening game. The right handed batter was absolutely instrumental to this success, compiling a vital 88 runs in the first innings before anchoring the final run chase with an unbeaten 24.
Consequently, Babar advanced five spots to secure the 10th position in the Test batting rankings. This milestone marks his return to the elite tier of batters for the very first time since September 2024. Prior to his temporary exit from the top 10, the 31 year old skipper had maintained his presence in that distinguished group for five consecutive years, ultimately peaking at a career high second position in December 2022.
Despite the captain's welcome return to form, the most dramatic ascent among the Pakistani batters belonged to Abdullah Shafique. Making his return to the squad as the recalled No.3 batter, Shafique earned Player of the Match honors following a marathon performance. He produced an extraordinary 160 not out in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 24 in the second. This exceptional display catapulted him 25 places up the list to 32nd overall, overtaking international stars like Marnus Labuschagne and KL Rahul in the process.
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