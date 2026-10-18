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Babar Azam creates history, becomes fifth Pakistan batter to score 16,000 International runs

Babar Azam became the fifth Pakistan batter to score 16,000 international runs, reaching the milestone in 399 innings during the ODI tri-series opener against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. The 32-year-old is the third-fastest Pakistani batter to achieve the feat, behind Mohammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Babar Azam creates history, becomes fifth Pakistan batter to score 16,000 International runs
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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