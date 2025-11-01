Advertisement
BABAR AZAM

Babar Azam Creates History, Breaks Rohit Sharma's Record For HUGE T20I Milestone

Babar Azam scored only 11 not out off 18 during the second T20I between Pakistan and South Africa but his knock turned out to be significant for him as he overtook Rohit Sharma for a massive milestone.

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 06:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Babar Azam Creates History, Breaks Rohit Sharma's Record For HUGE T20I MilestonePic credit: IANS

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam created history and achieved a massive milestone after surpassing India opener Rohit Sharma during the second T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday.

Although Babar scored only 11 not out off 18, his knock turned out to be significant for him as he overtook Rohit to become the highest run-getter in the men's Twenty20 internationals. Babar needed nine runs to surpass Rohit's record of 4231 T20I runs. He overtook the Indian batter's record when he drove spinner Donovan Ferreira for a single to long off.

The 31-year-old Babar has 4234 runs in 130 T20Is, including 36 half-centuries and three hundreds, but his strike-rate of 129 has often been criticised. On the other hand, Rohit played 159 T20s but quit international cricket's shortest format after leading India to the T20 World Cup title last year.

Apart from Babar and Rohit, the likes of Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and Paul Stirling are also among the top five batters to score most runs in T20I cricket.

Players To Score Most Runs In Men's T20Is

Player                                    Runs                           Matches

Babar Azam                          4324                              130

Rohit Sharma                       4231                               159

Virat Kohli                           4188                               125

Jos Buttler                            3869                               144

Paul Stirling                         3710                               153

Pakistan Level Three-Match Series With Win In Lahore

After going down in the series opener in Rawalpindi, Pakistan levelled the three-match series against South Africa after winning the second T20I by nine wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In the second T20I, Pakistan bowled out South Africa for 110 in 19.2 overs after winning the toss and opting to bowl first as fast bowlers Salman Mirza (3-14) and Faheem Ashraf (4-23) shared seven wickets.

Opening batter Saim Ayub then returned to form with a belligerent unbeaten 71 off 38 balls as Pakistan chased the target down in just 13.1 overs.

Both teams will now face each other in the third and final T20I at the same venue on Saturday, November 1. 

About the Author
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

