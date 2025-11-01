Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam created history and achieved a massive milestone after surpassing India opener Rohit Sharma during the second T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday.

Although Babar scored only 11 not out off 18, his knock turned out to be significant for him as he overtook Rohit to become the highest run-getter in the men's Twenty20 internationals. Babar needed nine runs to surpass Rohit's record of 4231 T20I runs. He overtook the Indian batter's record when he drove spinner Donovan Ferreira for a single to long off.

The 31-year-old Babar has 4234 runs in 130 T20Is, including 36 half-centuries and three hundreds, but his strike-rate of 129 has often been criticised. On the other hand, Rohit played 159 T20s but quit international cricket's shortest format after leading India to the T20 World Cup title last year.

Apart from Babar and Rohit, the likes of Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and Paul Stirling are also among the top five batters to score most runs in T20I cricket.



Players To Score Most Runs In Men's T20Is

Player Runs Matches

Babar Azam 4324 130

Rohit Sharma 4231 159

Virat Kohli 4188 125

Jos Buttler 3869 144

Paul Stirling 3710 153

Pakistan Level Three-Match Series With Win In Lahore

After going down in the series opener in Rawalpindi, Pakistan levelled the three-match series against South Africa after winning the second T20I by nine wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In the second T20I, Pakistan bowled out South Africa for 110 in 19.2 overs after winning the toss and opting to bowl first as fast bowlers Salman Mirza (3-14) and Faheem Ashraf (4-23) shared seven wickets.

Opening batter Saim Ayub then returned to form with a belligerent unbeaten 71 off 38 balls as Pakistan chased the target down in just 13.1 overs.

Both teams will now face each other in the third and final T20I at the same venue on Saturday, November 1.