Babar Azam Creates History In IND vs PAK Champions Trophy Match, Becomes Fastest Pakistan Batter To...

Babar Azam couldn't score big in the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Despite scoring just 23 runs off 26 balls, Babar Azam created history for his country with the bat.

Babar opened the innings for Pakistan in the must-win match against arch-rivals after Men in Green won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-octane Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The former Pakistan skipper looked in fine touch and struck a couple of boundaries but Hardik Pandya dismissed Babar in the 9th over of the innings. However, Babar's innings of 23 helped him cross the 1000-run mark for Pakistan in ICC events.

With this, Babar created history and became the fastest Pakistan batter to complete 1000 runs in ICC ODI events. Babar breached the 1000 run-mark 24 innings, which is one innings faster than former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar.

Fastest To Score 1000 Runs In ICC ODI Events For Pakistan:

Babar Azam: 24 innings

Saeed Anwar: 25 innings

Javed Miandad: 30 innings

Having lost their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign opener against New Zealand, Pakistan need to win this match against India to stay alive in the tournament.

Playing XIs For IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Match

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed