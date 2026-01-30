Babar Azam demoted? Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha reveals truth ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan’s batting order shake-up is now official. Captain Salman Ali Agha has confirmed he will bat at No. 3 during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, a move that has pushed former skipper Babar Azam down the order. The decision is tactical, not disciplinary, and is built around spin-heavy conditions expected in the subcontinent. Speaking after Pakistan’s opening T20I win over Australia, Salman made it clear that the new role is permanent heading into the World Cup.

Why Salman Ali Agha is now Pakistan’s No. 3

Salman’s promotion is driven by numbers and match-ups, not hierarchy.

In seven T20I innings at No. 3, Salman has scored 216 runs at an average of 30.86 and a strike rate of 161.19, his best returns in any batting position. By contrast, his output lower down the order has been far more modest, with an average close to 20 and a strike rate near 110.

Against Australia in Lahore on January 29, Salman justified the call with a fluent 39-run knock, repeatedly attacking spin inside the Powerplay. Four of his five boundaries came against spinners, underlining exactly why the team management sees him as a middle-over enforcer.

“We expect to face a lot of spin, and I believe I can dominate spin during the Powerplay. That’s why I moved up, and that’s where I’ll stay,” Salman said.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled in spin-friendly conditions, Pakistan see this as a role built for impact rather than seniority.

What this means for Babar Azam’s role

The move has inevitably raised questions around Babar Azam’s position, but the numbers offer important context. Babar has been Pakistan’s most successful T20I opener, scoring 2,973 runs in 87 innings at an average of 34.17 and a strike rate of 130.56, often alongside Mohammad Rizwan in a record-breaking partnership.

His time away from the top has been limited:

No. 3: 8 innings in 2025, 202 runs, average 25.25, strike rate 103.06

No. 4: Just 2 innings in his entire career, including 24 vs Australia on January 29, 2026

Pakistan insist this is not a demotion, but a tactical redistribution. With Salman tasked to attack spin early, Babar is expected to anchor later if early wickets fall or accelerate against pace once the field spreads.

Tactical thinking behind the reshuffle

Pakistan’s strategy is built around conditions rather than reputation:

World Cup matches are expected to be played on slower surfaces

Powerplay spin is likely to be a common tactic from opponents

Salman offers a right-handed, high-strike-rate option against spin

Babar’s experience is preserved for stabilising or finishing roles

In the opening T20I, Pakistan posted 168 for 8 at Gaddafi Stadium, before spin dismantled Australia’s chase. The plan worked, and that matters more than optics.