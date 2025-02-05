Babar Azam Dismissed By Shaheen Afridi For Duck Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025 - Watch

The excitement and anticipation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 continue to build, but in an intra-squad practice match ahead of the prestigious event, the intense rivalry between Pakistan’s cricketing stars made its presence felt. On February 4, 2025, Shaheen Afridi, the star left-arm pacer, stunned his teammates and fans alike when he castled Pakistan’s ace batter, Babar Azam, for a duck in a thrilling contest. This unexpected dismissal raised more than a few eyebrows, showcasing the high level of competition within Pakistan's squad as they prepare for one of cricket's biggest tournaments.

A Perfect Delivery from Shaheen Afridi

In what was an intense clash between two of Pakistan’s finest, Shaheen Afridi displayed his sheer skill and determination with a delivery that left Babar Azam shaking his head in disbelief. The first over of the practice session saw Afridi’s inswinger trap Babar on the pads, right in front of the stumps. The ball, pitched full and swinging in, completely deceived the batter, who was unable to get his bat on the ball. The umpire raised his finger almost instantly after the appeal, signaling a leg-before-wicket (LBW) decision.

For Babar Azam, the dismissal was a reminder that form can be fickle, especially when it matters most. As one of Pakistan's premier batsmen and former captain, Babar has been in and out of form recently. Despite this setback, he remains a key figure in Pakistan’s top-order, and the team’s hopes rest heavily on his shoulders heading into the Champions Trophy.

Babar Azam’s Role in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy Campaign

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad has been finalized, and with Babar Azam expected to open the batting alongside Fakhar Zaman, the dismissal could serve as a wake-up call for the star batter. With Saim Ayub sidelined due to injury, Babar’s role in the top order has become even more critical. Reports suggest that selectors have asked Babar to embrace the opening role in both the upcoming tri-nation series and the ICC Champions Trophy itself.

In the absence of Ayub, the focus is on how Babar and Fakhar Zaman can complement each other at the top, ensuring stability for the Pakistan team in the early stages of their innings. The selectors, aiming to mirror the success of cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, believe that Babar’s experience and ability could see him excel at the top, providing Pakistan with the solid foundation they need.

Shaheen Afridi’s Continued Dominance

Shaheen Afridi’s bowling performance against Babar Azam was a stark reminder of his own potential to make a significant impact during the Champions Trophy. The 24-year-old pacer has been one of the best in the business, consistently delivering match-winning performances with his lethal left-arm pace. His ability to swing the ball both ways, combined with his towering height, makes him a formidable weapon for Pakistan in any format.

Afridi’s role in Pakistan’s bowling attack is pivotal, especially with the pressure mounting on them to defend their Champions Trophy title. With the ball continuing to swing in favorable conditions, Afridi will be crucial in exploiting those early breakthroughs, making him a key player to watch.