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Babar Azam dons green blazer after 1,097 days, breaks silence on reclaimed Test captaincy

Speaking to media members on the eve of the opening Test match, the right handed batsman dismissed suggestions of pressure and expressed confidence in taking charge once again.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Babar Azam dons green blazer after 1,097 days, breaks silence on reclaimed Test captaincy
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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