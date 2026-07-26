/Babar Azam dons green blazer after 1,097 days, breaks silence on reclaimed Test captaincy

In the latest chapter of Pakistan cricket's leadership rotation, star batter Babar Azam has officially reassumed the mantle of Test captain. The Pakistan Cricket Board reinstated him as the red ball leader, taking over from Shan Masood following the team's series loss to Bangladesh earlier this year. As Pakistan prepares to take on the West Indies in a two match Test series starting Saturday, July 25, Babar remains resolute about his role and clear about his primary objective.
Speaking to media members on the eve of the opening Test match, the right handed batsman dismissed suggestions of pressure and expressed confidence in taking charge once again.
“There is no pressure. I am confident, and the responsibility has been given to me again. The main thing is that you have to get the players to perform,” Babar told reporters on the eve of the first Test against the West Indies.
“The only thing that matters to me is that Pakistan wins. My past experience as the captain taught me a lot, and I will try to make the right decisions for Pakistan cricket,” he added.
Understanding the Captaincy Transition
The leadership change reflects a turbulent phase for Pakistan in the longest format of the game. Shan Masood was removed from the captaincy after a grueling 30 month period during which the national team suffered 12 losses in 16 matches. Masood's dismissal followed a streak where Pakistan struggled to find consistency in long form cricket.
Conversely, Babar previously captained Pakistan in 20 Test matches after his initial appointment in 2021. Under his prior tenure, the team achieved 10 victories, suffered six defeats, and recorded four draws. The decision by the selection panel to bring Babar back aims to re establish stability at the top as the team seeks to climb from the bottom of the World Test Championship standings.
Preparations in the Caribbean
Pakistan’s build up to the opening Test included a four day warm up fixture, where Babar demonstrated fine form by compiling a century. The skipper indicated that the atmosphere within the squad is optimistic and that the group is fully focused on the task at hand.
“We are looking forward to the start of the Test series. Playing in the West Indies is always challenging because the conditions can be different and the home side is very competitive, especially in their own backyard. We have prepared well and the players are confident going into the first Test," Babar told PCB Digital.
“The four-day match was important for us as it allowed the players to spend valuable time in the middle and adjust to the conditions. It was encouraging to see the batters scoring runs and the bowlers getting wickets. However, Test cricket presents a different challenge and we know we will have to remain disciplined throughout all five days," he added.
WI Tour
The two match fixture in the Caribbean serves as a pivotal assignment for Pakistan. The selection committee made bold roster decisions ahead of the series by resting senior pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and introducing fresh domestic talent. With both teams aiming to secure valuable points in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, Babar's tactical decision making and batting form will be under intense scrutiny as Pakistan attempts to assert dominance in Caribbean conditions.
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