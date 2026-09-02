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Babar Azam down with high fever amid PCB fiasco ahead of 3rd Test vs England

Adding to an already chaotic situation within the touring contingent, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has fallen ill with a high fever as the squad prepares for the third Test against England at Edgbaston.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
Babar Azam down with high fever amid PCB fiasco ahead of 3rd Test vs England
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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