/Babar Azam down with high fever amid PCB fiasco ahead of 3rd Test vs England

Adding to an already chaotic situation within the touring contingent, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has fallen ill with a high fever as the squad prepares for the third Test against England at Edgbaston. This physical setback arrives on the heels of a heavy 194 run thrashing at Lord's, where the skipper recorded scores of eight and six runs, managing only 14 runs across his innings during the match and failing to touch three figures in the format since hitting 161 against New Zealand in December 2022. Having missed the opening fixture of the series due to an injury that temporarily handed the leadership armband to Salman Ali Agha, his current health concern piles extra pressure onto a side already reeling from unprecedented turmoil.