The India-Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 has already turned into a spectacle even before the first ball is bowled. With emotions running high, controversies brewing, and Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam's place in the XI under question, the buildup to this high-octane encounter has been nothing short of dramatic.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi meets with Pakistan players in Dubai before the match vs India.#PAKvIND | #ChampionsTrophy | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/q4IP7Slymo February 22, 2025

Babar Azam’s Absence Sparks Speculation

Pakistan's former captain and premier batter, Babar Azam, was nowhere to be seen during the team’s training session on the eve of the match. His absence has set off widespread speculation about whether he has been dropped from the playing XI. Interim head coach Aqib Javed remained tight-lipped, only stating that Azam “chose to rest.”

This comes at a time when Babar is under intense scrutiny after his sluggish 94-ball 64 in Pakistan’s opening 60-run defeat against New Zealand. His inability to accelerate during the chase drew heavy criticism, with fans and experts questioning his intent and strike rate in high-pressure situations. With Pakistan facing a must-win situation against India, his exclusion could be a defining moment.

Viral Video of PCB Chief’s ‘Win at Any Cost’ Order Fuels Debate

Adding fuel to the fire, a viral video of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has surfaced, showing him addressing the team and urging them to beat India “at any cost.” His direct and intense message has sparked a debate on whether team selection decisions, including Babar’s possible exclusion, were influenced by top-level pressure.

Naqvi’s presence was felt as he interacted extensively with captain Mohammad Rizwan, coach Aqib Javed, and key pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. Sources indicate that the PCB chief, visibly unhappy with the team’s overall performance, wanted to instill a sense of urgency and fighting spirit ahead of the blockbuster showdown.

Is Babar’s Exclusion a Tactical Move?

If Babar Azam has indeed been left out, it raises significant tactical questions. While he has been Pakistan’s most consistent batter for years, his recent struggles in high-pressure chases have raised doubts about his adaptability in crunch situations. Pakistan might opt for a more aggressive batter in his place, someone who can take on India’s lethal bowling attack from the start.

India Firm Favorites but Expect the Unexpected

On the other hand, India enters the contest with confidence and momentum. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue have looked solid in all departments. Their batting, powered by Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav, has been in fine touch, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj provide a lethal pace attack.

Historically, India has dominated recent ICC encounters against Pakistan, but as always, a game between these two cricketing giants is anything but predictable. Pakistan’s unpredictability factor, coupled with the pressure of a must-win game, makes them a dangerous opponent.

Tactical Battles to Watch

Shaheen vs. Rohit & Kohli – Pakistan’s left-arm speedster has troubled India’s top order in the past. Can he produce another match-winning spell?

Jadeja vs. Rizwan & Fakhar – India’s ace all-rounder will be crucial in restricting Pakistan’s middle order.

India’s Death Overs Bowling – If Pakistan gets a strong finish, it could tilt the scales in their favor.

The Bigger Picture: Beyond the Match

Apart from cricketing battles, the off-field drama has added to the intensity. With Pakistan hosting the tournament but forced to play India in Dubai due to security concerns, emotions are running high. Naqvi’s pointed remarks about India refusing to travel to Pakistan only add more intrigue to this ever-intensifying rivalry.