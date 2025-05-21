In a shocking move that has sent waves through the cricketing world, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has left out three of its most iconic T20 stars — Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan — from the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Lahore. The 16-member squad, revealed on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, signals a bold new direction under the stewardship of newly appointed coach Mike Hesson.

Veteran Trio Snubbed: What Led to the Omission of Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen?

The exclusion of Babar Azam, Pakistan’s premier batsman and a global T20 sensation, alongside the devastating fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and prolific wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, is unprecedented. These three players have been the backbone of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket for years, and their absence in the squad for the Bangladesh series has sparked intense debate among fans and experts alike.

This isn’t the first time the trio has been dropped from Pakistan’s T20 setup this year. Earlier in April, Babar, Rizwan, and Afridi were also excluded from the T20I series against New Zealand, though they made a comeback for the ODI matches. The PCB clarified that these selection decisions are heavily influenced by the players’ performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

PSL 10 Performances Under the Microscope

Babar Azam’s numbers in PSL 10 were surprisingly modest for a player of his calibre. Over 10 matches, he managed 288 runs, including three half-centuries — figures deemed below expectations given his status as a franchise captain and a global star. Rizwan fared a bit better with 367 runs in 10 games, highlighted by an unbeaten 105, showcasing flashes of his usual brilliance. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi’s impact with the ball was limited, with only 11 wickets across 10 games.

The PCB’s decision to prioritize form and recent performance reflects a ruthless, merit-based approach. With all three stars leading their respective PSL franchises, expectations were high, but the selectors appear to be sending a clear message: sustained performance in domestic leagues will dictate international selection.

New Leadership and Fresh Faces: Salman Ali Agha to Lead Pakistan

With Babar Azam’s captaincy paused, the reins have been handed to Salman Ali Agha, who will continue as Pakistan’s captain for the Bangladesh T20Is. Shadab Khan remains his deputy, promising continuity in leadership but with a fresh squad dynamic. This series also marks Mike Hesson’s debut as Pakistan’s head coach, setting the stage for a new era.

Exciting Comebacks and Emerging Talents

Amid the shake-up, the squad welcomes the return of explosive opener Fakhar Zaman, who was sidelined due to injury during the Champions Trophy. His inclusion brings experience and firepower at the top of the order.

Another significant return is Saim Ayub, who suffered a fractured ankle earlier this year but is now fit to compete. The presence of young talents like Hassan Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Sahibzada Farhan signals a renewed focus on grooming future stars.

Full Pakistan T20 Squad for Bangladesh Series

Captain: Salman Ali Agha

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Abrar Ahmed

Faheem Ashraf

Fakhar Zaman

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Hassan Nawaz

Hussain Talat

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Muhammad Irfan Khan

Naseem Shah

Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper)

Saim Ayub

What This Means for Pakistan’s T20 Future

Pakistan’s decision to exclude its marquee trio ahead of a critical home series against Bangladesh raises vital questions about team strategy and selection philosophy. By emphasizing recent domestic performances in the PSL, the selectors are clearly prioritizing form over reputation. This could pave the way for a more dynamic, performance-driven squad capable of adapting quickly to the evolving T20 landscape.

With a mix of seasoned campaigners and hungry youngsters, this Pakistan squad looks poised to prove critics wrong and carve out a fresh identity. For fans, this series is not just about victory but witnessing the dawn of Pakistan’s next generation of T20 stars.