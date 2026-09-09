/Babar Azam fails again as Pakistan collapse for 133 on Day 1 of 3rd Test vs England

Pakistan suffered another top-order collapse on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday, getting bowled out for just 133 in 32.2 overs in their 1st innings after being invited to bat first. Babar Azam was once again among the failures, scoring only 7 runs off 18 balls as his poor run in Test cricket continued.
England, already 2-0 up in the series, won the toss and chose to bowl under cloudy skies with the floodlights on. Their seam attack didn't give Pakistan’s revamped batting lineup no breathing room.
Ollie Robinson struck first, trapping Saim Ayub lbw for a duck to claim his 100th Test wicket. Jofra Archer maintained relentless pressure from the opposite end, removing young opener Azan Awais (9) and captain Shan Masood (5) in quick succession.
When Robinson found Abdullah Shafique’s outside edge for 3, Pakistan found themselves reeling at 26/4 inside the opening 10 overs.
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Arriving at the crease under immense pressure, Babar Azam failed to alter the narrative. England pacer Josh Tongue quickly found the right line, exploiting Babar’s tentative footwork outside off-stump.
In the 14th over, Babar misjudged the length and angle of a sharp incoming delivery, seeing the ball slip beneath the inside edge to disturb his off-stump. His departure for 7 left Pakistan languishing at 48/5 and marked another chapter in a barren run of Test scores that has sparked fierce debate over his form and future in the longest format.
Brief Resistance Amid Lower-Order Carnage
Debutants Ghazi Ghori (4) and Mohammad Imran (5) offered little resistance as Tongue ripped through the middle order, taking both in rapid succession. Only Saud Shakeel mounted any genuine counterpunch, crafting a combative 43 off 46 deliveries with crisp strokeplay through the off side.
Shakeel's stands with debutant Razaullah (11) hauled Pakistan past the hundred mark before Tongue returned to clean bowl Shakeel and end the innings at 133. Tongue led England's bowling card with four scalps, while Robinson claimed three.
Same Result Despite Wholesale Changes
Pakistan had made wholesale changes after the first two Tests, sending several senior players home and handing debuts to three players. The batting problems that defined the series persisted.
England’s unchanged attack of Robinson, Archer, Gus Atkinson and Tongue exploited the conditions ruthlessly.
The hosts will now look to build a commanding first-innings lead. For Pakistan, already staring at a series whitewash, the opening day offered little hope of a fightback.
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