Babar Azam Falls For Duck In 2nd ODI vs West Indies, Century Drought Hits 63 Innings
Babar Azam’s poor form continued as he registered his 20th international duck and extended his 63-innings century drought in Pakistan’s 2nd ODI loss to West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium.
- Babar Azam was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Jayden Seales in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium.
- The dismissal marked Babar Azam’s 20th international duck and first ODI duck against the West Indies.
- Babar’s century drought now extends to 63 innings across formats since his last ton in Asia Cup 2023.
Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s struggles with the bat continued on Sunday as he registered a three-ball duck in the 2nd ODI against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. This latest setback not only marked his 20th international duck but also extended his 63-innings century drought across all formats, raising fresh concerns over his form and role in Pakistan’s batting line-up.
Seales’ Swing Stuns Babar
Walking in at 37/1 in the ninth over, Babar faced West Indies pacer Jayden Seales, who delivered a perfect full-length ball that swung late towards the off stump. Babar, attempting an expansive drive, missed completely as the delivery snuck past his bat and crashed into the stumps.
This was Babar’s fifth ODI duck in 133 matches (130 innings) and his first in the format since August 2023. Significantly, it was also his maiden ODI duck against the West Indies. The early dismissal left Pakistan reeling at 37/2, putting pressure on the middle order.
A Worrying Pattern in Numbers
Babar’s record-breaking feats once made him one of the most dependable batters in world cricket. Yet, recent numbers tell a different story:
Total International Ducks: 20 (8 in Tests, 5 in ODIs, 7 in T20Is)
ODI Career: 14 centuries, 66 fifties, average of 56.72
Current International Average: 46.06 from 320 matches
Last Century: 151 vs Nepal in Asia Cup 2023
Innings Since Last Century: 63 across formats
While his overall career average remains elite, the inability to convert starts into big scores has become a glaring weakness.
Social Media Backlash
Babar’s duck quickly became a trending topic on social media, with memes and critical comments flooding timelines.
One fan joked, “Babar Azam missed his century by 100 runs.” Another took a sharper dig: “Babar Azam is the most overrated batsman in Pakistan cricket history.”
Some critics even revisited the extensive support he has enjoyed over the years: “Mickey Arthur backed him. Sarfaraz groomed him. Imran Khan recommended him for captaincy. Ramiz Raja gave him full authority. He has himself to blame for this form slump.”
Pakistan’s Batting Under the Scanner
The loss of their star batter so early in the innings once again exposed Pakistan’s fragile top order. In the 1st ODI, Babar scored a patient 47 off 64 balls, playing a stabilising role in the chase. However, his inability to produce match-defining hundreds has amplified scrutiny, especially in high-pressure overseas tours.
Pakistan’s XI for the match saw Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed return, while Naseem Shah, Faheem Ashraf, and Sufiyan Muqeem made way. West Indies replaced Romario Shepherd with Justin Greaves, opting for an extra batting option.
A Form Slump with Bigger Implications
Babar’s century drought is not just a personal concern—it’s a strategic headache for Pakistan cricket. His reputation as a consistent anchor means opposition teams often plan around neutralising him early. When that happens, Pakistan’s middle order has been inconsistent in absorbing the pressure.
Since relinquishing captaincy duties, many expected Babar to play with more freedom. Instead, the slump has persisted, eroding his aura as one of the world’s most feared batters.
