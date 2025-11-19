Babar Azam Found Guilty: ICC Slaps Pakistan Star With Heavy Fine After Stump-Hitting Outburst
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was found guilty of an ICC Code of Conduct breach and fined 10% of his match fee after striking the stumps in frustration during the third ODI against Sri Lanka.
- Babar Azam found guilty of breaching ICC Article 2.2 after striking the stumps in frustration during the third ODI against Sri Lanka.
- The Pakistan captain received a 10% match-fee fine and his first demerit point in 24 months despite dominating the series with 165 runs and a record 20th ODI century.
- ICC officials imposed the sanction immediately, even as Pakistan completed a 3-0 series sweep with Babar playing a pivotal role.
In a dramatic turn of events that has stirred the cricketing world, Babar Azam has been found guilty of an ICC Code of Conduct breach, earning the Pakistan captain a 10% match-fee fine and a demerit point—his first offence in more than two years. The incident, which unfolded during the third ODI against Sri Lanka, cast a shadow over what had otherwise been a standout series for the star batter, who finished as the leading run-scorer.
Babar Azam’s Rare Outburst Sparks ICC Action
The controversy erupted in the 21st over of Pakistan’s innings when Babar, visibly frustrated after being dismissed for 34 off 52 balls, struck the stumps with his bat before walking off the field. The act, though brief, was enough for match officials to term it a breach under Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, relating to abuse of cricket equipment or ground fixtures.
It was a surprising lapse from one of the game’s most composed figures. Known for his calm demeanour and impeccable sportsmanship, Babar’s reaction immediately raised eyebrows, prompting on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, along with the third and fourth umpires, to level the charge. Match referee Ali Naqvi later confirmed the sanction.
ICC Confirms Babar Found Guilty; Fine and Demerit Point Imposed
The ICC, in its official release, stated that Babar Azam was found guilty and accepted the sanction, which eliminated the need for a formal hearing. As per the rules, Level 1 offences carry penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a maximum of 50% of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.
In this case, Babar was handed a 10% fine and one demerit point, the first addition to his disciplinary record in a 24-month period. While the punishment is relatively minimal, the incident has drawn attention due to Babar’s usually exemplary conduct.
A Frustrated Moment in an Otherwise Stellar Series
Despite the controversy, it’s impossible to ignore the sheer brilliance Babar displayed throughout the series. Pakistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep, and the skipper played a pivotal role with the bat, amassing 165 runs—the highest in the series.
The highlight came earlier in the series when Babar finally ended his 807-day and 83-innings wait for an international century, notching up his record 20th ODI ton in Rawalpindi. The knock reaffirmed his status as one of the modern greats and silenced critics who questioned his form.
But the dismissal in the third ODI, bowled by Jeffrey Vandersay, proved to be a flashpoint. Babar’s reaction—though mild compared to some incidents in world cricket—was enough to trigger disciplinary consequences.
Match Officials, Reactions & What the Penalty Means
The decision, unanimously supported by the umpiring team, reinforces ICC’s continued focus on maintaining discipline and respect for the sport’s spirit. With just one demerit point, Babar is far from facing any immediate suspension—but accumulating four demerit points in a 24-month span would lead to a ban.
Cricket fans and analysts have weighed in, many noting that while the incident was avoidable, it reflects the intense pressure on modern-day captains, especially in home series where expectations run sky-high.
Pakistan’s Series Sweep Overshadows the Offence
Beyond the disciplinary news, Pakistan’s performance in the series offered plenty of positivity. Their clinical six-wicket win in the final ODI, secured with 32 balls to spare, highlighted a team in rhythm and confidence. Babar’s runs, leadership, and long-awaited century were central to the sweep—making the breach a minor blemish in an otherwise triumphant week.
