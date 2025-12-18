Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997438https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/babar-azam-humiliated-at-scg-booed-by-fans-after-another-poor-show-in-bbl-2025-26-game-video-goes-viral-watch-2997438.html
NewsCricketBabar Azam Humiliated At SCG, Booed By Fans After Another Poor Show In BBL 2025–26 Game, Video Goes Viral Watch
BABAR AZAM

Babar Azam Humiliated At SCG, Booed By Fans After Another Poor Show In BBL 2025–26 Game, Video Goes Viral Watch

Babar Azam’s miserable BBL 2025–26 run hit a new low as the Sydney crowd booed him after another single-digit failure for the Sydney Sixers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Babar Azam was booed by sections of the SCG crowd after scoring 9 off 10 balls for Sydney Sixers.
  • The Pakistan star has now recorded back-to-back single-digit scores in BBL 2025–26.
  • Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Sixers as Jamie Overton starred with bat and ball.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Babar Azam Humiliated At SCG, Booed By Fans After Another Poor Show In BBL 2025–26 Game, Video Goes Viral WatchSydney crowd reacts as Babar Azam walks back after another low score for Sydney Sixers in BBL 2025–26. Photo Credit: @BBL/X

Babar Azam arrived in Australia carrying a reputation, expectations, and the weight of a comeback narrative. Two games into the Big Bash League 2025–26, that script has flipped dramatically. Under the bright lights of the Sydney Cricket Ground, the Pakistan star endured a brutal evening as sections of the crowd booed him following another limp dismissal, turning what was meant to be a revival tour into a public humiliation.

Also Read: From Smog To Snakes: 10 Bizarre Reasons Cricket Matches Were Cancelled Or Halted Worldwide

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Marquee Signing, Mounting Pressure

Signed as one of the Sydney Sixers’ biggest overseas recruits, Babar Azam was expected to anchor the top order and bring calm to a franchise known for consistency. Instead, his BBL campaign has started with scores of 2 and 9, intensifying scrutiny with every delivery. The Sixers needed stability against the Adelaide Strikers. What they got was another early blow and growing unrest in the stands.

The Moment That Sparked the Boos

Facing Luke Wood, Babar began with promise, stroking a boundary early. But timing deserted him soon after. Unable to rotate strike, he attempted a short-arm jab that flew straight to Matthew Short. Nine runs off ten balls was all he managed. As he walked back, loud boos echoed across the SCG. Whether directed solely at Babar or part of a wider reaction to the wicket, the message was unmistakable. Patience was wearing thin.

Sydney Sixers’ Batting Falters

Babar’s dismissal set the tone for a stuttering innings. Josh Philippe tried to lift the Sixers with a brisk 46 off 28 balls, while Jack Edwards chipped in with 32. Still, the total of 159 for 9 never felt imposing. Adelaide’s bowlers were disciplined, with Luke Wood claiming 3 for 26 and Jamie Overton delivering a complete all-round performance.

Strikers Hold Nerve in the Chase

The Strikers did not have it easy. Wickets fell at regular intervals, but Liam Scott’s composed 51 anchored the chase. Jamie Overton added a vital 30 and earlier took 2 for 22, earning the Player of the Match award. Adelaide crossed the line in 19.2 overs, climbing to third on the BBL points table, while the Sixers slipped to seventh after consecutive defeats.

Social Media Piles On

As clips of Babar’s dismissal went viral, the reaction online was ruthless. Memes, sarcasm, and harsh criticism flooded X, questioning his form and even his place in overseas leagues. For a player once celebrated for elegance and consistency, the sudden shift in narrative has been stark. The BBL, known for its unforgiving spotlight, has offered little mercy.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vijay Diwas
‘If Indian Officers Led Us…’: What A Pakistani Soldier Said After The 1971 War
Gujarat
WAQF Monopoly Ends In Gujarat As HC Ends Fee Exemption, Puts Them On Par...
Nuclear energy
Lok Sabha Passes SHANTI Bill, Opposition Stages Walkout After Their Demands...
Pakistan protests
Trouble For Asim Munir? Imran Khan's Supporters Take To Streets In Pakistan
Rashtrapati Bhawan
Rashtrapati Bhavan Purges Colonial Legacy, Replaces Portraits Of Britishers...
Jammu and Kashmir
Smartphone Addiction Among Kashmir’s Children Reaches Epidemic Levels: Doctors
Maharashtra
Maharashtra: NCP Minister Stripped Of Portfolio After Conviction In Fraud Case
viral news today
Muslim Man Asks French Boy To Say ‘Assalamu Alaikum’ For 4,000 Euros | WATCH
vande bharat express news
Foreigner Reviews Vande Bharat Services - From Seats, Meals To Toilets |Watch
Goa club fire
Goa Nightclub Fire: Court Sends Luthra Brothers To 5-Day Police Custody