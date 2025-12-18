Babar Azam Humiliated At SCG, Booed By Fans After Another Poor Show In BBL 2025–26 Game, Video Goes Viral Watch

Babar Azam arrived in Australia carrying a reputation, expectations, and the weight of a comeback narrative. Two games into the Big Bash League 2025–26, that script has flipped dramatically. Under the bright lights of the Sydney Cricket Ground, the Pakistan star endured a brutal evening as sections of the crowd booed him following another limp dismissal, turning what was meant to be a revival tour into a public humiliation.

Luke Wood gets the BIG wicket of Babar Azam!



The No.2 pick in the #BBL15 Draft has his first breakthrough for the Adelaide Strikers. pic.twitter.com/9eAmehbj38 December 17, 2025

Marquee Signing, Mounting Pressure

Signed as one of the Sydney Sixers’ biggest overseas recruits, Babar Azam was expected to anchor the top order and bring calm to a franchise known for consistency. Instead, his BBL campaign has started with scores of 2 and 9, intensifying scrutiny with every delivery. The Sixers needed stability against the Adelaide Strikers. What they got was another early blow and growing unrest in the stands.

The Moment That Sparked the Boos

Facing Luke Wood, Babar began with promise, stroking a boundary early. But timing deserted him soon after. Unable to rotate strike, he attempted a short-arm jab that flew straight to Matthew Short. Nine runs off ten balls was all he managed. As he walked back, loud boos echoed across the SCG. Whether directed solely at Babar or part of a wider reaction to the wicket, the message was unmistakable. Patience was wearing thin.

Sydney Sixers’ Batting Falters

Babar’s dismissal set the tone for a stuttering innings. Josh Philippe tried to lift the Sixers with a brisk 46 off 28 balls, while Jack Edwards chipped in with 32. Still, the total of 159 for 9 never felt imposing. Adelaide’s bowlers were disciplined, with Luke Wood claiming 3 for 26 and Jamie Overton delivering a complete all-round performance.

Strikers Hold Nerve in the Chase

The Strikers did not have it easy. Wickets fell at regular intervals, but Liam Scott’s composed 51 anchored the chase. Jamie Overton added a vital 30 and earlier took 2 for 22, earning the Player of the Match award. Adelaide crossed the line in 19.2 overs, climbing to third on the BBL points table, while the Sixers slipped to seventh after consecutive defeats.

Social Media Piles On

As clips of Babar’s dismissal went viral, the reaction online was ruthless. Memes, sarcasm, and harsh criticism flooded X, questioning his form and even his place in overseas leagues. For a player once celebrated for elegance and consistency, the sudden shift in narrative has been stark. The BBL, known for its unforgiving spotlight, has offered little mercy.