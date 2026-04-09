Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035454https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/babar-azam-irritated-furious-as-journalist-questions-his-finishing-skills-like-virat-kohli-watch-3035454.html
NewsCricketBabar Azam irritated & furious as journalist questions his finishing skills like Virat Kohli - WATCH
BABAR AZAM VS VIRAT KOHLI

Babar Azam irritated & furious as journalist questions his finishing skills like Virat Kohli - WATCH

The right-handed batsman appeared clearly irritated when questioned about his inability to close out games in the same manner as Virat Kohli. 

 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Babar Azam was included in the Pakistan roster for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup but failed to meet expectations.
  • During the 2026 PSL season, Babar has continued to struggle with maintaining a high strike rate, recording 39 runs off 28 balls against Rawalpindiz and 43 runs off 37 balls against the Hyderabad Kingsmen.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Babar Azam irritated & furious as journalist questions his finishing skills like Virat Kohli - WATCHCredits - Twitter

Amidst persistent disapproval regarding his finishing skills and strike rate, Babar Azam has struck back against being compared to Virat Kohli. Currently, Babar Azam seems to be facing a difficult period. The right-handed batsman appeared clearly irritated when questioned about his inability to close out games in the same manner as Virat Kohli. Although the prominent Pakistan batter contributed a respectable 43 runs from 37 deliveries against the Hyderabad Kingsmen to help position Peshawar Zalmi for a victory in the Pakistan Super League, he was unable to finish the pursuit personally. This failure resulted in a tense atmosphere during the post-match briefing.

Journalist Questions Babar Azam on Virat Kohli Parallel
A reporter at the press conference challenged Babar Azam with a direct question that highlighted comparisons with the Indian star, Virat Kohli.

"Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you, but he finishes the match, which you lack. People compare him with you. What are your views on the comparison?"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Babar was noticeably troubled by the inquiry and answered with significant frustration. He pleaded with the press to conclude the comparisons with Kohli while defending his track record by stating he has successfully finished many matches throughout his career.

"Let these things to yourself. End the comparison and carry on. It's your misconception that I have not finished matches," Babar Azam replied.

Babar Azam’s Struggles in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup
Babar Azam was included in the Pakistan roster for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup but failed to meet expectations. He managed only 91 runs with a 22.75 average and a low strike rate of 112.34. Consequently, he was dropped from the starting lineup during the final phases of the competition.

During the 2026 PSL season, Babar has continued to struggle with maintaining a high strike rate, recording 39 runs off 28 balls against Rawalpindiz and 43 runs off 37 balls against the Hyderabad Kingsmen. While Peshawar Zalmi emerged victorious in both encounters, the scrutiny surrounding Babar's slow batting pace remains constant.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us iran war
Low-risk gamble? Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks decoded
GT vs DC thriller
IPL 2026: Agony in Delhi as GT edge DC by 1 run, Rewitness LAST OVER DRAMA
COP 33
India withdraws proposal to host COP 33 climate summit in 2028: Key reasons
Civil Aviation Ministry
Govt slashes airport landing & parking charges to keep airfares affordable
Raaka
‘Raaka’ poster sparks frenzy: Allu Arjun’s fierce new look stuns fans
assembly elections 2026
Kerala Assembly polls: Key constituencies, top candidates, full schedule-CHECK
DC vs GT
Heartbreak for DC as Star player retires hurt; KL Rahul battles alone vs GT
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Bombay HC restrains Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft
UP Defence Corridor
Uttar Pradesh: BEL gets 75 hectares in Chitrakoot for air defence facility
IMD Delhi forecast
Delhi records coldest April day in 11 yrs; IMD predicts sharp temperature rise