Babar Azam irritated & furious as journalist questions his finishing skills like Virat Kohli - WATCH

Amidst persistent disapproval regarding his finishing skills and strike rate, Babar Azam has struck back against being compared to Virat Kohli. Currently, Babar Azam seems to be facing a difficult period. The right-handed batsman appeared clearly irritated when questioned about his inability to close out games in the same manner as Virat Kohli. Although the prominent Pakistan batter contributed a respectable 43 runs from 37 deliveries against the Hyderabad Kingsmen to help position Peshawar Zalmi for a victory in the Pakistan Super League, he was unable to finish the pursuit personally. This failure resulted in a tense atmosphere during the post-match briefing.

Journalist Questions Babar Azam on Virat Kohli Parallel

A reporter at the press conference challenged Babar Azam with a direct question that highlighted comparisons with the Indian star, Virat Kohli.

"Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you, but he finishes the match, which you lack. People compare him with you. What are your views on the comparison?"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Babar was noticeably troubled by the inquiry and answered with significant frustration. He pleaded with the press to conclude the comparisons with Kohli while defending his track record by stating he has successfully finished many matches throughout his career.

"Let these things to yourself. End the comparison and carry on. It's your misconception that I have not finished matches," Babar Azam replied.

BABAR RESPONDED TO A QUESTION ON KOHLI-BABAR COMPARISON



• Journalist - "Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?"



• Babar Azam - "Let these things to… pic.twitter.com/A69fIV9urI — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 8, 2026

Babar Azam’s Struggles in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup

Babar Azam was included in the Pakistan roster for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup but failed to meet expectations. He managed only 91 runs with a 22.75 average and a low strike rate of 112.34. Consequently, he was dropped from the starting lineup during the final phases of the competition.

During the 2026 PSL season, Babar has continued to struggle with maintaining a high strike rate, recording 39 runs off 28 balls against Rawalpindiz and 43 runs off 37 balls against the Hyderabad Kingsmen. While Peshawar Zalmi emerged victorious in both encounters, the scrutiny surrounding Babar's slow batting pace remains constant.