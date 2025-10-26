Babar Azam Just 9 Runs Away From Surpassing ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma To Become The Highest Run-Scorer In T20I History

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam is on the brink of achieving one of the biggest milestones in T20I history. The elegant right-hander needs just 9 runs to surpass Rohit Sharma and become the highest run-scorer in men’s T20 Internationals. As Pakistan prepare to face South Africa in the upcoming T20I series, all eyes will be on Babar, who stands on the edge of yet another record-breaking moment.

Babar Azam Eyeing a Historic Milestone

For nearly a decade, Babar Azam has been the face of Pakistan’s batting excellence in the shortest format. Known for his classic cover drives and calmness under pressure, he has consistently anchored Pakistan’s innings across conditions and opponents.

Currently, Rohit Sharma leads the T20I run charts with 4231 runs from 159 matches, while Babar has accumulated 4223 runs in just 128 games. A couple of crisp strokes through the off side in the upcoming series could propel him to the top of the all-time list — an achievement that would underline his dominance in world cricket.

Most Runs in Men’s T20Is:

Rohit Sharma - 4231 runs

Babar Azam - 4223 runs

Virat Kohli - 4188 runs

Jos Buttler - 3869 runs

A Comeback Marked by Determination

Babar’s journey to this point has not been smooth. Following Pakistan’s early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, he was dropped from the T20I squad amid criticism about his strike rate and intent. However, rather than giving in to the noise, the 30-year-old went back to domestic cricket to rebuild his rhythm and confidence.

That hard work has paid off his recall to the national side for the South Africa series beginning October 28 is a testament to his resilience and determination.

More Than Just a Record

While this milestone will etch Babar’s name atop the T20I run charts, it also symbolizes the story of two cricketing greats who have defined an era. Rohit Sharma’s flair and longevity have been unmatched, while Babar’s journey has been one of precision, patience, and consistency. With an impressive average close to 40 Babar’s record is built not just on runs but on reliability.

As he takes the field in Rawalpindi for the first T20I, every fan will be watching closely. For Babar Azam, just eight more runs could turn another chapter in his extraordinary cricketing tale a poetic reminder of his timing, class, and ability to rise when it matters most.