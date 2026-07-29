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Babar Azam left stranded in a chase of 211 as WI wins by 90 runs, captain tears players apart saying 'Not upto the mark'

Pakistan's newly reappointed Test captain, Babar Azam, offered an uncompromising evaluation of his side's performance after an unexpected batting collapse resulted in a ninety-run defeat against West Indies in the opening Test in Trinidad.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
Babar Azam left stranded in a chase of 211 as WI wins by 90 runs, captain tears players apart saying 'Not upto the mark'
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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