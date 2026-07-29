/Babar Azam left stranded in a chase of 211 as WI wins by 90 runs, captain tears players apart saying 'Not upto the mark'

Pakistan's newly reappointed Test captain, Babar Azam, offered an uncompromising evaluation of his side's performance after an unexpected batting collapse resulted in a ninety-run defeat against West Indies in the opening Test in Trinidad. Chasing a target of 211, Pakistan was bowled out for 120, leaving Babar as the lone warrior who stood firm with an unbeaten 58 off 107 balls while wickets fell around him.
No other Pakistani batter in the fourth innings managed to score more than 23 runs, a mark set by number eleven batter Mohammad Abbas. Speaking candidly at the post-match presentation ceremony, Babar criticized the collective failure of the batting unit.
Babar Azam Criticizes Pakistan's Batting Failure
Babar expressed sharp disappointment over the rapid loss of wickets, pointing out that the inability to build partnerships cost Pakistan the match.
"Yes, the result wasn't in our hands, but over the last two days we played some good cricket. Today, though, as a batting unit, we weren't up to the mark. We kept losing wickets back-to-back and the batting failed," Babar said after the match.
Babar Gives Credit to West Indies Bowling Attack
When asked if fourth-innings pitch conditions played a major factor in the collapse, Babar gave credit to the West Indian bowling attack while assessing the behavior of the pitch.
"The surface was good. We expected some movement with the new ball because that's natural here, and we were prepared for that. But I think they bowled very well and used the conditions brilliantly. By the fourth day the ball was keeping a bit low and bouncing unevenly. We weren't able to build partnerships, and that's why we lost," he said.
Shan Masood's Injury Adds to Pakistan's Batting Woes
The batting line-up faced additional pressure due to former captain Shan Masood playing through pain. Masood came out to bat at number eight despite sustaining a fractured finger, managing three runs off fifteen balls before his dismissal.
Babar noted that Masood's injury disrupted the team's tactical balance, though fundamental application remained crucial.
"Yes, it affected us because unfortunately his finger isn't in good condition. It's fractured, so we definitely missed him. But at the same time, when you're facing the new ball you have to survive the first 20 overs, build partnerships, and then as the ball gets older the pitch becomes easier to bat on. We couldn't put together those partnerships," he said.
Babar Azam Calls for Dressing Room Review
Addressing Pakistan's ongoing difficulties on overseas tours, Babar stressed the need for an internal review inside the dressing room before subsequent fixtures.
"Yeah, we will sit together and discuss these things because while the result isn't in our hands, we can certainly address our mistakes. We will do our best to change those things," he concluded.
Key Takeaways from Pakistan vs West Indies Test
Standalone Resistance: Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 58 out of Pakistan's total of 120, with number eleven Mohammad Abbas registering the second-highest score of 23.
Disciplined Bowling: The West Indies seam attack capitalized on early movement and fourth-day low bounce to wrap up a 90-run win.
Overcoming Adversity: Shan Masood bravely batted at number eight despite a finger fracture, but Pakistan failed to forge stabilizing partnerships throughout the fourth innings.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.