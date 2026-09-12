/Babar Azam makes history at Edgbaston, but his Test drought continues

Babar Azam may not have ended Pakistan's third Test against England with a century, but his 76 in the second innings brought another significant milestone in his Test career. The Pakistan captain crossed 2,000 runs as a skipper in the World Test Championship during the ongoing match at Edgbaston, becoming only the fourth player to reach the landmark. Babar's achievement puts him alongside England's Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne. He also became only the second Asian captain after Karunaratne to move past the 2,000 run mark in WTC cricket. Current reports list Babar's tally at 2,017 runs, with his total placing him fourth behind Root, Stokes and Karunaratne.