Babar Azam mentally unfit? Basit Ali’s brutal verdict sparks massive debate

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has triggered a major debate in the cricket world after claiming Babar Azam is “mentally unfit” for selection following Pakistan’s ODI series loss to Bangladesh. The comment came after selector Aaqib Javed revealed that Babar and Fakhar Zaman were carrying injuries during the T20 World Cup campaign. Basit, however, insisted Babar’s issue is not physical fitness but mental readiness, reigniting discussion about the former Pakistan captain’s form, role in the team, and long-term future.

For a batter once hailed as one of the modern greats, the criticism highlights how dramatically the narrative around Babar Azam has shifted in recent years.

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Basit Ali’s “Mentally Unfit” Comment Explained

Basit Ali made the blunt assessment while discussing Pakistan’s squad selection after the Bangladesh ODI series.

According to Basit:

Babar Azam is physically fit but mentally struggling

The batter is uncomfortable batting at No. 4

Selecting him in the current state could hurt both the player and the team

Basit said that Babar did not appear physically injured during the tournament but lacked the mental clarity required to perform consistently at international level.

His remarks came soon after Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed confirmed that both Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman had been dealing with injuries during the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh’s Series Win Adds Pressure on Pakistan

The comments surfaced after Bangladesh secured a 2-1 ODI series victory over Pakistan, sealing the decider with an 11-run win in Mirpur.

Key moments from the final ODI:

Tanzid Hasan scored a brilliant 107 off 107 balls

Bangladesh posted 290/5

Pakistan were bowled out for 279

Bowling heroes for Bangladesh:

Taskin Ahmed: 4/49

Mustafizur Rahman: 3/54

Pakistan’s fightback came through Salman Ali Agha, who smashed 106 from 98 balls, but the visitors fell just short of the target.

The defeat intensified scrutiny on Pakistan’s batting unit, particularly Babar Azam, who remains the side’s most high-profile player.

From “Fab Four” Contender to Under Pressure

Not long ago, Babar Azam was widely considered part of cricket’s elite group of modern greats alongside:

Virat Kohli

Joe Root

Steve Smith

Kane Williamson

At his peak, Babar dominated white-ball cricket:

Former No.1 ranked ODI batter

Former No.1 ranked T20I batter

Among the leading run-scorers in T20 internationals

His elegant cover drive and classical technique earned praise across the cricketing world.

But the last two years have been turbulent.

Leadership Turmoil and Pakistan Cricket Politics

Babar’s struggles cannot be separated from the instability surrounding Pakistan cricket.

In the past two years alone:

He was removed as captain

Later reinstated as captain

Then faced renewed scrutiny after Pakistan’s inconsistent results

Such administrative instability has historically affected Pakistan teams. Frequent changes in leadership and selection policies often create uncertainty for players.

For a batter already battling form, that environment rarely helps.

Is Babar Azam Really Finished?

Declaring the end of Babar Azam’s career would be premature.

Players of his calibre often reinvent themselves. Several modern greats have faced similar dips:

Virat Kohli went through a three-year century drought

Joe Root revived his career with a technical reset in Tests

Steve Smith reinvented his approach after the 2018 suspension

The difference usually lies in adaptation.

If Babar can adjust his role, improve strike rotation in white-ball cricket, and regain mental clarity, a comeback is entirely possible.

Pakistan cricket has seen dramatic revivals before.

And players with Babar Azam’s technical base rarely fade quietly.