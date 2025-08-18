Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan To Retire After From T20Is After Asia Cup 2025 Snub? Tanvir Ahmed Says THIS

In a move that has shaken Pakistan cricket, former pacer Tanvir Ahmed has urged national stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to consider retiring from international cricket following their omission from the Asia Cup 2025 squad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its 17-member lineup for both the Asia Cup and the preparatory UAE T20 Tri-Series, but the absence of two of Pakistan’s most decorated batters has sparked heated debate within the cricket fraternity.

Babar and Rizwan Left Out of Pakistan Squad

The PCB confirmed on Sunday that Salman Ali Agha would continue as captain, with Mohammad Haris taking up wicketkeeping duties. Senior figures like Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali retained their spots, while younger names such as Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz, and Khushdil Shah were included to strengthen Pakistan’s batting depth.

For Babar and Rizwan, however, there was no place in the squad. Their omission not only rules them out of the UAE Tri-Series (August 29 – September 7) but also the Asia Cup 2025 (September 9 – 28), where Pakistan will face India, UAE, and Oman in the group stage.

Head coach Mike Hesson further fueled speculation by stating that the duo was not currently in his long-term plans, leaving fans to question the future of two players who, not long ago, were at the forefront of Pakistan’s T20 batting dominance.

Tanvir Ahmed’s Bold Call

Reacting to the squad announcement, former Test pacer Tanvir Ahmed took to social media to express his disappointment. He urged the star duo to step away gracefully if they feel undervalued.

“My request to Babar Azam and Rizwan is that if you feel your respect is not intact, then consider retiring from international cricket. We have examples of Virat Kohli in front of us. Babar and Rizwan, respect is in your hands,” Tanvir wrote on X.

He also questioned the PCB’s decision-making, particularly the inclusion of Fakhar Zaman, who recently struggled with injuries during the West Indies tour.

“Was Fakhar Zaman forced into the team, or was he included to prevent Babar Azam from being selected? How did Fakhar Zaman get in?” he asked.

Decline in Form Raises Questions

The selectors’ decision appears to have been influenced by the recent form struggles of both players.

Babar Azam: Last featured in T20Is in December 2024 and endured a disappointing ODI series against the West Indies earlier this year, managing scores of 47, 0, and 9. While he showed flashes of brilliance in the PSL 2025, his inconsistency raised concerns.

Mohammad Rizwan: Missed much of Pakistan’s T20I calendar in 2025 and looked out of rhythm in the ODIs against West Indies, scoring just 16 and 0. Once Pakistan’s most reliable T20 opener, Rizwan’s decline has been as rapid as it has been surprising.

With the rise of Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan, the selectors have clearly opted for fresh blood ahead of a crucial year that culminates in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan’s Road Ahead

The Asia Cup 2025, to be played across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will be a critical test for Pakistan’s restructured batting order. The team opens its campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster clash against India on September 14, and finishes the group stage against UAE on September 17.

While the inclusion of proven performers like Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf adds depth to the bowling unit, the absence of Pakistan’s two most marketable batters leaves a glaring question: is this truly the end of the road for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in T20 internationals?