Babar Azam Or Mohammad Rizwan – The Stats, Records, And Debate That Divides Pakistan Cricket

When you talk about modern-day Pakistan cricket, two names instantly dominate conversations – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Both are match-winners, both have carried the nation’s hopes, and both have written their names in Pakistan’s cricketing folklore. Yet, whenever fans discuss Pakistan’s batting strength, the inevitable debate arises: Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan – who is the better ODI batter?

This rivalry is not just a social media talking point. It’s a cricketing reality backed by numbers, performances, and sheer impact. Let’s break down the stats, compare their journeys, and finally settle this debate.

Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan: Overall ODI Record

A glance at the scorecards paints a clear picture.

Babar Azam: 134 matches, 6291 runs, average 54.23, strike-rate 87.63, 19 hundreds, 37 fifties.

Mohammad Rizwan: 94 matches, 2713 runs, average 40.49, strike-rate 85.88, 4 hundreds, 16 fifties.

Babar’s record is nothing short of elite. With an average above 54, he stands alongside the world’s very best like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. His hallmark is not just scoring runs but converting fifties into centuries with ruthless consistency. Rizwan, on the other hand, plays the role of a gritty fighter – dependable, adaptable, but not yet in the league of ODI giants.

Verdict: Babar dominates the overall numbers. Rizwan adds grit, but Babar defines class.

Performance Against Top Teams

The real test of greatness comes against the big boys.

Babar Azam vs Australia & England: Babar averages 68.60 against Australia (3 centuries) and has piled up 854 runs against England. Against South Africa and West Indies too, his record is formidable. His only weak spot? India – where he averages just 30.12.

Mohammad Rizwan vs Sri Lanka & India: Rizwan’s standout figures come against Sri Lanka (176.50 average, 1 century) and India (65.83 average with a ton in India). But his numbers dip significantly against England (24.62 average) and West Indies (21.87).

Verdict: Babar is Pakistan’s big-match scorer across continents. Rizwan shines in select conditions but hasn’t consistently hurt top-tier opponents.

Year-by-Year Comparison

Babar’s career has been a story of relentless consistency. From 2016 to 2022, he averaged above 50 in nearly every year, peaking in 2022 with a jaw-dropping 84.87 average and three centuries in nine games. Even in leaner years like 2023 and 2025, he still delivered runs in bulk.

Rizwan’s journey has been more uneven. Between 2015 and 2017, he struggled to cement his place. But in 2023, he finally exploded with 1023 runs at an average of 63.93 – his breakthrough ODI year. Since then, he has been steady but not at Babar’s decade-long level of dominance.

Verdict: Babar is the long-term banker; Rizwan is the late bloomer.

Captaincy Impact: Who Handles Pressure Better?

Leadership often defines a cricketer’s true character.

Babar as Captain: 2370 runs at an average of 60.76, strike-rate 91.22. Remarkably, his stats improve with the armband, showing that captaincy fuels his game.

Rizwan as Captain: 625 runs at 41.66, strike-rate 74.94. While his average remains decent, his strike rate drops sharply, suggesting captaincy weighs down his natural game.

Verdict: Babar thrives under pressure, Rizwan plays safer as a leader.