Babar Azam Out Of Form Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Blames 'Extreme Expectations'

As Pakistan gears up for the final of the Tri-Nation ODI Series against New Zealand, skipper Mohammad Rizwan has come to the defense of his teammate and former captain, Babar Azam. With Babar enduring a rough patch in form, Rizwan has urged fans and critics alike to judge him fairly, rather than holding him to extreme expectations.

Babar Azam’s Form Slump: Cause for Concern?

Babar Azam’s dip in form has been a major talking point in Pakistan cricket over the past year. While he remains one of the most technically sound batters in the world, his numbers across formats have taken a hit. Since the 2023 Asia Cup, his ODI average has dropped to 42.90 from nearly 59, and if his century against Nepal is removed, the number falls below 38. Such figures, while respectable for most players, are considered below par for someone of Babar’s caliber.

His struggles continued in the ongoing Tri-Nation ODI Series. In the opening game against New Zealand, Babar managed only 10 runs off 23 balls, failing to provide the stability Pakistan needed. Even in the record-breaking chase of 353 against South Africa, he started well but fell for 23 to Wiaan Mulder. As the Champions Trophy looms, questions regarding his form have only intensified.

Rizwan’s Take: ‘Babar is a Victim of His Own Success’

Addressing the media ahead of the final, Rizwan dismissed concerns over Babar’s form and attributed the scrutiny to unrealistic expectations.

“Babar has scored so many runs for Pakistan that we expect him to hit a hundred in every game,” Rizwan said. “If we stop judging him by these extreme standards, we’ll see that he is still making valuable contributions.”

While Rizwan acknowledged that the pressure on Babar is immense, he remained confident in his teammate’s ability to overcome this phase. “There’s no significant technical flaw in his batting. It’s just a matter of time before he regains his rhythm,” he added.

Babar’s Opening Role: Tactical Shift or Temporary Fix?

Another major discussion point has been Babar Azam’s promotion to the opening slot in ODIs. The move was necessitated by the absence of young opener Saim Ayub and the poor form of Abdullah Shafique. However, the decision has so far failed to pay off, with Babar struggling to adapt to the new role.

Explaining the rationale behind the change, Rizwan elaborated: “When Abdullah got out early in South Africa, Babar was already dealing with the new ball. We felt that instead of exposing a new player, it was safer to have our most technically sound batter open the innings.”

While Pakistan remains flexible about its batting order, Rizwan hinted that adjustments could be made if Babar’s struggles continue. “We have other players who can step up if needed,” he said.