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Babar Azam returns to Pakistan domestic cricket for first time since 2019

Babar Azam's last domestic first-class appearance came when he led Central Punjab to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title in December 2019.

Published: Sep 15, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
Babar Azam returns to Pakistan domestic cricket for first time since 2019
Image Credit: Babar Azam/X

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Babar Azam returns to Pakistan domestic cricket for first time since 2019
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