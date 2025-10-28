Babar Azam Returns to T20I Action: How to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming from Rawalpindi

After nearly ten months away from the shortest format, Babar Azam is back — and with it comes a wave of anticipation for Pakistan fans. The 1st T20I against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium marks not just another bilateral contest, but a symbolic new beginning for Pakistan’s T20 side under Mike Hesson’s evolving system.

Following a disappointing Asia Cup 2025 campaign that exposed Pakistan’s timid batting approach, Babar returns to a team looking to rediscover its fearless rhythm ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup. His last T20I came in December, and this comeback is being closely watched — not only for his runs, but for how he adapts to Hesson’s “attack-first” philosophy.

During the recent Test series against South Africa, Babar managed 131 runs in four innings, falling to spin on three occasions. While his 50-run knock at Rawalpindi hinted at form, Pakistan’s batting collapse cost them the second Test by eight wickets. That loss adds extra spice to this T20 series, with both sides eager to start strong after the 1-1 Test draw.

Who leads South Africa in a depleted squad?

The visitors, meanwhile, are battling a series of injuries that have reshaped their lineup. Donovan Ferreira steps in as stand-in captain with David Miller ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Key pacer Gerald Coetzee (pectoral injury) and rising sensation Kwena Maphaka (hamstring strain) also miss out, leaving South Africa short of experience and pace depth.

Despite the setbacks, the Proteas are expected to rely on the explosiveness of Dewald Brevis and Reeza Hendricks, while the seasoned Quinton de Kock adds stability at the top. Ferreira’s leadership will be under scrutiny, especially after a shock defeat to Namibia recently that raised questions about South Africa’s T20 readiness.

What are the live streaming details for Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I?

Cricket fans across the globe are eager to catch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I live, but there’s a crucial update for Indian viewers. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast or streaming available in India for this fixture.

However, fans can follow live score updates, commentary, and match highlights through leading digital platforms such as Cricbuzz, ESPNcricinfo, and The Indian Express, ensuring no moment of Babar Azam’s comeback is missed.

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 8:30 PM IST (Toss at 8:00 PM IST)

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Live Streaming in India: Not available

Live Broadcast on TV: Not available

What can we expect from Pakistan’s playing XI?

With Fakhar Zaman sitting out to focus on red-ball cricket, Babar Azam is expected to slot in at No.3, anchoring the lineup that includes Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Salman Agha, who continues as captain. All-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf provide balance, while Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. form a potent pace trio backed by mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Predicted Pakistan XI:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah

Predicted South Africa XI:

Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira (C), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka