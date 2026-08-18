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Babar Azam ruled out of 1st Test vs England due to hand injury, Salman Agha to lead

Babar Azam has been ruled out of Pakistan’s first Test against England due to a right-hand injury. Salman Ali Agha will captain Pakistan in the series opener at Headingley.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 10:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
Babar Azam ruled out of 1st Test vs England due to hand injury, Salman Agha to lead
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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