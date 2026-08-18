/Babar Azam ruled out of 1st Test vs England due to hand injury, Salman Agha to lead

Pakistan have suffered a major blow ahead of the first Test against England, with captain Babar Azam ruled out of the series opener at Headingley due to a right-hand injury. Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan in Babar's absence.
The first Test of the three-match series is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 19, in Leeds. Babar's absence comes after he was struck on his right hand while batting during Pakistan's warm-up match against a Professional County Club Select XI in Beckenham.
Babar was hit by England Under-19 pacer Manny Lumsden during the warm-up game and retired hurt as a precaution. The injury is to the same hand that he had previously hurt during Pakistan's recent Test series against the West Indies.
The Pakistan captain did return to the nets at Headingley on Monday and batted briefly, but he has not recovered sufficiently to feature in the opening Test. Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed confirmed the development on Tuesday. "Babar Azam is not available, Salman will be captain for the first Test," Sarfaraz said, according to reports.
The coach also indicated that Babar could potentially return for the second Test, saying the injury is not a fracture and that there is some swelling on the finger.
With Babar unavailable, Salman Ali Agha will take charge of the Pakistan side for the Headingley Test. The first Test will also mark a significant leadership opportunity for Salman as Pakistan begin their three-match series against England. The remaining Tests are scheduled to be played at Lord's from August 27 and Edgbaston from September 9.
Babar's absence leaves Pakistan without one of their leading batters for the series opener. He has scored nine Test centuries in his career and has been an important part of Pakistan's batting unit.
Pakistan will now have to adjust their batting combination for the Headingley Test, with Saud Shakeel among the players in contention to replace Babar in the XI. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, adding further importance to the three-Test contest for both teams.
Pakistan will be hoping Babar's recovery progresses well enough for him to return for the second Test, while Salman Agha faces the immediate task of leading the side in a challenging series opener.
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