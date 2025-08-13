Babar Azam’s 72-Innings Century Drought: Is This End Of Pakistan’s Run Machine?

Babar Azam’s wait for a century in international cricket has now stretched to 72 consecutive innings, following Pakistan’s crushing defeat to West Indies in the third ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The Pakistan captain’s last hundred came against Nepal, and since 2023, there are very few cricketers who have endured a longer run without reaching three figures.Against West Indies, the script was all too familiar. Facing Jayden Seales, who delivered a fiery spell, Babar was trapped lbw for just 9. Seales went on to dismantle Pakistan’s batting order, finishing with sensational figures of 6-18. For Babar, it marked yet another low point in a phase where his once-feared consistency has seemingly deserted him.

Babar Azam's Sharp Decline In Numbers

The Pakistan skipper’s lean patch has been particularly glaring in the last two years. Along with Mohammad Rizwan, Babar is one of only two batters from full-member nations with a strike rate below 80 in international cricket since 2024. For a player once considered among the modern greats, the decline has been as swift as it has been concerning.

This is a sharp contrast to his golden period from 2019 to 2022. In Tests, Babar averaged 59, producing a 50-plus score almost every other innings. His ODI numbers were staggering - 2,397 runs at an average of 70, only behind Shai Hope’s tally, and that too in 20 fewer innings. In T20Is, he amassed 2,324 runs at a strike rate of 129, second only to Rizwan. Across formats, Babar’s 7,275 runs during this period were unmatched no other player even touched 6,000.

Babar Azam’s ODI Numbers Over The Years

From 2016 to 2019, Babar was at his peak - centuries came regularly, his average soared past 60, and his strike rate stayed healthy.

In 2022, he delivered his last truly dominant year, smashing three hundreds in just nine matches at an average of 84.87.

Since then, the decline is evident: in 41 ODIs after 2022, he has managed only two centuries, with his average slipping to the mid-40s and a noticeable dip in strike rate.

The picture in 2025 looks even grimmer his worst ODI returns in a calendar year so far, with just 334 runs at 30.62 and no centuries.

The Weight of Captaincy

The downturn in form coincided with the heavy responsibilities of captaining a Pakistan side grappling with inconsistency and off-field turbulence. Once hailed as the “new King” set to dominate world cricket, Babar’s performances began to feel the strain of leadership. The pressure of expectations, coupled with Pakistan’s patchy results, seems to have eroded the fluidity and confidence that once defined his batting.

Despite the current struggles, many in the cricketing world believe this is a phase that Babar can overcome. His class and technique remain intact; what’s missing is the rhythm and mental freedom that allow him to bat without the burden of doubt. Fans and pundits alike believe it’s only a matter of time before he rediscovers his best.

As Pakistan prepares for upcoming assignments, the stakes could not be higher for both the team’s fortunes and Babar’s career trajectory. Another one or two poor series could potentially end Babar Azam’s ODI career.