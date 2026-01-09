Advertisement
BIG BASH LEAGUE

Babar Azam’s Big Bash League 2026 Struggles Continue As Marcus Stoinis’ Fiery Send-Off Goes Viral - Watch

Marcus Stoinis’ fiery send-off to Babar Azam after a crucial LBW dismissal becomes the defining moment of a high-voltage Big Bash League clash.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • • Marcus Stoinis dismissed Babar Azam LBW and delivered a send-off that dominated social media.
  • • The incident added edge to a Sydney Sixers win over Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.
  • • Babar’s mixed BBL form continues to draw attention amid growing expectations.
Babar Azam’s Big Bash League 2026 Struggles Continue As Marcus Stoinis’ Fiery Send-Off Goes Viral - WatchMarcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing Babar Azam LBW, igniting a fiery moment that set social media buzzing during the Big Bash League clash. Photo Credit – X

The Big Bash League delivered another headline moment on Thursday when Marcus Stoinis dismissed Babar Azam and followed it up with a fiery send-off that instantly went viral. In a contest already charged with elite talent and franchise rivalry, the Melbourne Stars captain turned personal redemption into prime-time theatre against the Sydney Sixers.

Stoinis Strikes Back After First-Innings Setback

Stoinis entered the match with a point to prove. Earlier, he had chipped a simple catch to Babar at cover and walked back for 33, a dismissal that swung early momentum toward the Sixers. When the Stars needed breakthroughs in the second innings, Stoinis took responsibility with the ball and delivered under pressure.

Bowling full and straight, he trapped Babar LBW for 14. The Pakistan great missed his flick, the pad took the impact, and the umpire’s finger went up. The appeal was emphatic. The celebration that followed was even louder.

A Send-Off That Sparked Debate

As the decision was confirmed, Stoinis let his emotions flow. The animated send-off, complete with verbal fireworks, became the talking point across platforms. Babar exchanged a brief word with non-striker Josh Philippe and chose not to review, accepting the decision and moving on.

The clip raced through social media feeds, reigniting the age-old debate around on-field aggression versus competitive intensity in T20 cricket.

Star Power, High Stakes, Global Eyes

The Big Bash League has leaned into marquee signings, and Babar Azam’s arrival is one of its biggest. A former Pakistan captain and an ICC award winner, Babar brings unmatched global appeal. Any confrontation involving him is bound to draw attention, especially against an Australian leader like Stoinis.

Stars Falter With the Bat

Melbourne Stars struggled to build partnerships and were bundled out for 128. Ben Dwarshuis led the Sixers’ bowling with a four-wicket haul, exploiting movement and pressure. Stoinis and Blake Macdonald top-scored with 33 each, but the total never looked enough.

Calm Finish From the Sixers

Chasing a modest target, Sydney Sixers wobbled briefly at 89 for 4 before Jordan Silk and Lachlan Shaw steadied the innings. Their unbroken stand carried the Sixers home by six wickets, underlining the side’s depth and composure.

Babar Azam’s Mixed BBL Run So Far

Babar’s BBL campaign has been a study in extremes. Low scores early raised questions, then came a fluent 58 against Sydney Thunder that showcased his class. Consistency remains the challenge, particularly in maintaining tempo in high-pressure chases. Moments like the Stoinis dismissal only add scrutiny to every innings he plays.

