Babar Azam’s ‘Excuse Ready’ For Champions Trophy 2025 Failure, Claims Basit Ali In Scathing Attack
The upcoming tournament presents a defining moment for Babar Azam. Whether he thrives or struggles, scrutiny will follow. Basit Ali’s comments may have added extra pressure, but Babar has the perfect stage to prove his critics wrong.
With the Champions Trophy 2025 just weeks away, Pakistan's squad is under intense scrutiny. The absence of young sensation Saim Ayub has triggered a potential reshuffle at the top of the order, possibly forcing Babar Azam into an opening role. However, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has made a bold claim: if Babar fails to perform, he will already have an excuse lined up.
Basit Ali’s Sharp Take on Babar Azam
Basit Ali, known for his candid analysis, believes that no matter how Babar fares in the Champions Trophy, his position in the side remains untouchable. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ali remarked, "Babar's place in the team will remain unaffected, irrespective of his performance in the Champions Trophy. If he performs, he will say 'I played for Pakistan'. If he doesn’t perform, he will say 'I was forcefully made to open'."
His comments have sparked debate among fans and experts alike. While some argue that Babar, a proven match-winner, deserves backing in any position, others suggest that an underwhelming campaign could expose vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s batting order.
Babar Azam's Form Heading into the Tournament
Despite limited ODI appearances in 2024, Babar showcased his class by amassing 228 runs in just six matches at a staggering average of 57. Additionally, under Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership, Pakistan secured ODI series victories in Australia and South Africa, further solidifying their credentials as serious contenders for the Champions Trophy.
A Forced Adjustment or Tactical Masterstroke?
Pakistan’s lineup has already witnessed changes, with veteran opener Fakhar Zaman making a return. With Ayub ruled out, the team management faces a crucial decision regarding Babar's role. Selection committee member Asad Shafiq recently hinted that Babar or Saud Shakeel could partner Fakhar at the top. "Both players are highly capable at the top of the order, with Babar being particularly seasoned in the role, regularly opening in T20Is and also excelling in the Cape Town Test by scoring two half-centuries in Saim Ayub’s absence," said Shafiq.
Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures & Squad
Pakistan will kick off their campaign against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. The highly anticipated showdown against India follows on February 23 in Dubai, before their final league match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.
Squad:
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
