Babar Azam’s fiery reply to Virat Kohli comparison stuns reporter, video goes viral- Wacth

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lost his cool during a press conference after Peshawar Zalmi’s last-ball win in PSL 2026 when questioned about his ability to finish matches like Virat Kohli. The exchange, now viral, has reignited debate around Babar’s strike rate and finishing role in T20 chases, even as he insists the criticism is misplaced.

The incident came after Zalmi chased down 146 against Hyderabad Kingsmen, sealing victory on the final delivery. Babar scored 43 off 37 balls but once again failed to bat through the innings, prompting a pointed question from a journalist.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Triggered Babar Azam’s Reaction

During the post-match interaction, a reporter directly compared Babar with Kohli, suggesting the Indian star consistently finishes games while Babar does not.

Reporter:

"Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?"

Babar, visibly annoyed, responded:

Babar Azam:

"Finish these things. Keep these things to yourself. End the comparison and move on. It's your misconception that I have not finished matches."

He further shut down the narrative later in the interaction:

“Finish kaafi matches kiye hain. Aapko lagta hai maine nahi kiye hain but maine bohot matches finish kiye hue hain.”

The Viral Moment Explained

The sharp exchange quickly spread across social media, with fans divided. While some backed Babar for standing his ground, others pointed to a recurring pattern in T20 cricket where he anchors innings but doesn’t always close games.

This is not the first time Babar has faced such scrutiny. His T20 approach, built on timing and accumulation rather than explosive hitting, often draws comparisons with Kohli. However, Kohli’s proven record in chasing high-pressure targets adds weight to such debates.

Numbers Behind The Debate

In PSL 2026 so far:

Matches: 2

Runs: 82

Strike rate: 126.15

Boundaries: 10 fours, 1 six

While these numbers indicate consistency, they also highlight the core criticism: limited boundary acceleration in crucial phases.

From a tactical lens, Babar plays a classical anchor role, stabilising innings. But in modern T20 cricket, especially during chases, teams increasingly demand finishers who can shift gears rapidly in the final overs.

What Babar Said About Finishing Games

When asked whether he is working on improving his finishing ability, Babar offered a measured response:

“The main thing is the match scenario – what the team requires, what’s the run rate, condition of the pitch – you have to plan your game accordingly. Sometimes, you may feel it’s an easy pitch, but you cannot execute or the shots aren’t going through the gaps. You keep trying but aren’t able to score runs.”

He added:

“I try to focus on my strength and gameplan. Everyone has to improve, you keep learning something new every day. We are also human beings and try to get better. The results take time to reflect."