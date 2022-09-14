Babar Azam’s former teammate Asif Afridi suspended by PCB for failing to report FIXING approach

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s former teammate and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has been suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for breaching the board’s anti-corruption code. Afridi failed to report a corrupt approach, which is part of the two instances where he compromised the values that are held strongly by the board.

Asif has missed most of the National T20 Cup and will not be able to take part in any cricketing activities until the verdict on these allegations is passed by the PCB anti-corruption unit. Although the specifics have not been shared with the media but confirmed that Asif has been suspended with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1.

Asif, 35, played a solitary T20 game for KPK in the National T20 Cup on August 31, in Rawalpindi against Central Punjab, and has not found a place in the XI since. In his only appearance, he scored one run off one ball and returned figures of 2/24 in his four overs.

Earlier this year, Asif had earned a call-up to the Pakistan side for the home series against Australia, but did not make the XI. He had been rewarded for an impressive PSL season during which he picked up eight wickets in five matches for Multan Sultans while returning an economy rate of 6.5, and was selected as cover for Mohammad Nawaz, who had missed a part of the PSL with an injury.

PCB has suspended Asif Afridi under anti corruption code with immediate effect where the left arm spinner will not be able to take part in professional cricket until further order by PCB. — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 13, 2022

What does article 4.7.1 say?

Article 4.7.1 reads as: “Where either (a) the PCB decides to charge a participant with an offense under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal's determination of whether he/she has committed an offence.

“Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.”

In similar cases in the past, Mohammad Irfan served a six-month ban, while Nawaz was given a two-month suspension in 2017.