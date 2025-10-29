Babar Azam’s Nightmare Return: Duck, Dropped Catch As Pakistan Crumble To South Africa B Team

PAK vs SA: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam endured a disastrous return to T20 internationals as an under-strength South Africa side thrashed the hosts by 55 runs in the series opener at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Babar’s Return Turns Sour

After nearly 10 months away from T20 cricket, Babar’s much-anticipated comeback ended in heartbreak. The former captain lasted just two balls before offering a simple catch to Reeza Hendricks at cover, departing for a duck. His dismissal stunned the packed Rawalpindi crowd of 16,000 fans, who had cheered loudly as he walked out to bat just nine runs short of surpassing Rohit Sharma’s all-time T20I runs record.

The evening worsened for Babar when he dropped a simple catch at mid-on in the 17th over to give George Linde a crucial reprieve. The South African all-rounder made full use of the lifeline, smashing 36 off 22 balls to lift the Proteas to 194/9 after being put in to bat.

South Africa’s Bench Strength Shines

Despite missing seven key players, South Africa’s makeshift lineup showed remarkable depth and discipline. Reeza Hendricks anchored the innings with a classy 40-ball 60, while debutant Tony de Zorzi added a fiery 33 off 16 balls. Together, they powered the Proteas to a strong total after a blazing start of 74 runs in the powerplay.

Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers with 3/26, supported by Saim Ayub’s 2/31. However, the home side failed to sustain pressure during crucial middle overs, allowing South Africa to recover and post an imposing total.

Bosch and Linde Seal Dominant Win

Chasing 195, Pakistan’s batting faltered from the outset. Babar’s early dismissal set the tone, and Corbin Bosch’s fiery spell of 4/14 dismantled Pakistan’s top order. George Linde capped off his brilliant all-round performance by claiming 3/31, leaving Pakistan reeling.

Saim Ayub (37 off 28) and Mohammad Nawaz (36 off 20) were the only notable contributors as Pakistan were bowled out for 139 in 18.1 overs.

Eyes on Lahore for Redemption

With South Africa leading the three-match series 1-0, the action now shifts to Lahore for the remaining two T20Is. For Babar Azam, the focus will be on bouncing back strongly both to help Pakistan level the series and to quieten growing questions surrounding his place in the T20 setup.