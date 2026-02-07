Advertisement
NewsCricketBabar Azam’s poor form continues as Pakistan register first win against Netherlands
BABAR AZAM

Babar Azam’s poor form continues as Pakistan register first win against Netherlands

Babar Azam’s struggles with the bat continued in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, even as Pakistan national cricket team registered their opening victory of the tournament against Netherlands national cricket team in Colombo.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Babar Azam’s poor form continues as Pakistan register first win against NetherlandsImage Credit:- X

Babar Azam’s struggles with the bat continued in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, even as the Pakistan national cricket team registered their opening victory of the tournament against the Netherlands national cricket team in Colombo. Pakistan chased down a target of 148 set by the Netherlands, eventually securing the win with three wickets in hand in their Group A contest at the Sinhalese Sports Club. The victory provides a much-needed boost after a nervy start to their tournament campaign.

Azam’s Struggles Continue

Leading Pakistan’s batting unit, Babar was unable to make a significant contribution, being dismissed for 15(18) as Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals while chasing. His ongoing lean patch with the bat has been a talking point, with critics and fans highlighting his difficulty in converting starts into big scores in recent games. Babar’s current run of subdued performances comes amid broader discussions around his form across formats, though he remains one of Pakistan’s premier batters historically. The inability to dominate in crucial T20 fixtures has been notable.

Match Highlights: Pakistan Scrape Home

Opting to field after winning the toss, Pakistan restricted the Netherlands to a competitive total of 147. In reply, Sahibzada Farhan provided a solid foundation before wickets fell at regular intervals, leaving Pakistan under pressure at 114/7 when the match was effectively decided. Despite the middle-order wobble, Pakistan held their nerve to complete the chase and earn their first victory of the World Cup campaign, setting up greater confidence ahead of their remaining Group A fixtures.

What This Means for Pakistan

While the win keeps Pakistan in contention in a challenging pool, questions around batting consistency, particularly from senior batsmen like Babar, remain. Pakistan will look to build on this result as they prepare for tougher clashes in the weeks ahead.

