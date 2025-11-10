Babar Azam’s Struggle Mirrors Virat Kohli’s 2014 Crisis: Will He Find His Redemption Like the Indian Great?

Pakistan’s batting maestro Babar Azam is facing one of the most critical phases of his career. Once hailed as the cornerstone of Pakistan cricket’s modern batting revolution, Babar now finds himself battling inconsistency, dwindling confidence, and the burden of expectations. His 2025 ODI numbers—379 runs in 14 matches at an average of just 27.07—tell a stark story of decline. For a player once compared to Virat Kohli, the contrast couldn’t be more glaring.

From Babar Azam’s Rise to His Stumbling Phase

In a recent episode of the Crickwick Podcast, Azam Khan drew parallels between Babar Azam’s influence on Pakistan cricket and Virat Kohli’s transformation of Indian cricket. “Pakistan cricket was famous because of fast bowling. But this guy made it famous because of his batting. There’s a big difference—just like what Virat Kohli did for India,” he said.

Azam’s words highlight a truth that many Pakistan fans agree with: Babar reshaped Pakistan’s cricketing identity. He made Pakistan proud of its batting again, inspiring a generation of technically sound players in a country once dominated by raw pace. But as Kohli’s journey shows, greatness isn’t defined by talent alone—it’s cemented through resilience, adaptation, and humility in the face of failure.

Kohli’s Blueprint: From England Nightmare to Batting Renaissance

Every great batter faces a slump, and Kohli’s 2014 England tour remains one of the lowest points of his career. Scoring just 134 runs in 10 innings at an average of 13.50, the Indian talisman was brutally exposed by James Anderson’s precision outside the off-stump. Instead of ignoring his flaws, Kohli chose to confront them head-on.

He reached out to his idol Sachin Tendulkar, worked tirelessly to correct his technique, and came back stronger. The result? A masterclass in Australia soon after, where he amassed 692 runs with four centuries, silencing critics and redefining himself as a modern-day great.

That journey—from despair to dominance—offers a powerful lesson for Babar Azam.

Why Babar Azam Needs a Reality Check

Babar’s technical issues have been evident for a while. His struggles against the moving ball and hesitation against quality spin have turned into predictable patterns. Yet, there’s been little visible improvement. His ODI average, once a proud 57, has now slipped to 53.24, and his last match-winning knock came against Nepal back in August 2023.

Former cricketer Mohsin Khan summed up the problem aptly: “Babar isn’t a bad batter. But great players look even greater when they have strong teammates around them.” Indeed, Pakistan currently lacks a batting core to share the load. The over-reliance on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has not only affected team balance but also amplified pressure on Babar to perform miracles every match.

This exhaustion—mental and technical—is visible. It’s time for Babar to shed his ego, seek guidance, and evolve, just as Kohli did after his slump.