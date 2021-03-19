THIS Pakistan cricketer says sexual harassment allegations have not affected his game

A day after a sessions court in Lahore directed the Federal Investigation Agency Cyber Crime Cell to file an FIR against Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, the star batsman asserted that the controversy has not affected his game. Babar further stataed that he is accustomed to facing hurdles as a sportsperson and feels confident to do well in the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

"It is my personal issue and it is in court. My lawyer is handling it. We face all sorts of hurdles in life and I am used to it. This issue has not affected my form or cricket," he said during a virtual press conference on Friday.

The current world number three ODI batsman found himself in trouble after Hamiza Mukhtar slapped several charges against the cricketer, including sexual harassment, threatening her and making false promises of marriage.

The case was filed against him in January, earlier this year, alleging that the 26-year-old cricketer forced a woman to undergo abortion and made false marriage promises. The petitioner annexed her medical documents as evidence against the cricketer.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the additional sessions judge, Noman Muhammad Naeem, directed the SHO of Naseerabad police station to immediately register an FIR against Babar. The judge termed the allegations to be disturbing in nature and has ordered an in-depth investigation into the matter.