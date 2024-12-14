Babar Azam Scripts History, Surpasses Chris Gayle To Achieve This Massive Feat In T20 Cricket

Star Pakistani batter Babar Azam created history by becoming the fastest batter in the world to score 11,000 runs in T20 cricket. Former Pakistan captain broke former West Indian batter Chris Gayle’s record during his 31-run knock in the second T20I against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday to achieve the massive feat.

Notably, Gayle, who holds the record for scoring the most runs in T20 cricket (14,562), crossed the 11,000-run mark in his 314th innings. On the other hand, Babar crossed the 11,000-run mark in 299 innings.

The 30-year-old Babar, who has scored 11 tons and 90 fifties in the shortest format of the game, is the only player to achieve the milestone in less than 300 innings.

Meanwhile, David Warner, Virat Kohli, and Aaron Finch are among the top five batters on the list for the fastest to reach the milestone.

Fewest Innings To Reach 11000 Runs In T20s

299 – Babar Azam

314 – Chris Gayle

330 – David Warner

337 – Virat Kohli

363 – Aaron Finch

Babar is the 11th batter and just the second Pakistani ever after Shoaib Malik to cross the 11,000-run mark in T20 cricket. Malik has 13,415 runs to his name and is the second-highest run-getter of all time in T20s.

During his 31-run knock on Friday, Babar also completed 14,000 runs in international cricket, becoming the fifth Pakistani batter to achieve the landmark.

The star Pakistan batter needs only eight runs to surpass India’s Rohit Sharma as the player with the most T20I runs.

Pakistan Lose To South Africa

Riding on brilliant knocks from Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the second T20I to an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-game series.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 206/5 on the board with Saim Ayub playing an impressive knock (98 not out). In reply, Hendricks (117) and Van der Dussen (66 not out) helped South Africa chase the target in 19.3 overs.