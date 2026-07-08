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Babar Azam set for Pakistan T20I captaincy return as PCB weighs leadership change: Report

Pakistan batter Babar Azam is reportedly set to return as Pakistan's T20I captain, with the Pakistan Cricket Board considering replacing Salman Ali Agha ahead of the team's upcoming assignments. The reported move comes shortly after Babar regained the Test captaincy, although the PCB is yet to make an official announcement on the T20I leadership change.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
Babar Azam set for Pakistan T20I captaincy return as PCB weighs leadership change: Report
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