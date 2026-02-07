Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi pull off stunning relay catch in 1st T20 World Cup 2026 match, video goes viral - Watch

Pakistan produced one of the early fielding highlights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 when Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi combined for a sensational relay catch to dismiss Netherlands opener Michael Levitt in Colombo. The athletic effort not only ended Levitt’s explosive 24 off 15 balls but also shifted momentum firmly toward Pakistan after the Dutch threatened a fast start. Moments like these often define tournament campaigns, and Pakistan’s awareness near the boundary suggested a team switched on from ball one.

The Catch That Changed the Energy of the Match

Levitt tried to muscle Mohammad Nawaz downtown, crouching low to generate power. He connected well enough to send the ball soaring toward long-off, but not cleanly enough to clear the ropes.

What followed was elite, split-second decision-making.

Babar Azam sprinted across the boundary line and completed the catch initially.

Realising his momentum would carry him over, he released the ball back into play at the last possible instant.

Shaheen Afridi, tracking back intelligently from mid-on, judged the lob perfectly and completed the catch.

Pakistan erupted in celebration. Nawaz punched the air. Babar looked visibly pumped. Shaheen calmly held the ball aloft.

Relay catches demand trust, communication, and spatial awareness. Dropping even half a second late results in six runs. Pakistan executed it flawlessly.

At the time of Levitt’s dismissal, the Netherlands were scoring above eight runs per over and had already crossed 50 in the powerplay. The opener’s strike rate of 160 hinted at a potential platform for a 170-plus total. Instead, the catch triggered a slowdown. Associate sides rely heavily on momentum. Removing their most aggressive batter forces recalibration, often costing crucial finishing overs later.

Pakistan teams of the past have occasionally been criticised for inconsistency in the field, particularly in global tournaments. Plays like this indicate preparation and clarity. Relay catches are not accidental. Teams rehearse them repeatedly. It also reflected leadership intent. When a senior player like Babar commits fully near the boundary, it raises the fielding intensity across the XI. For Shaheen, often recognised primarily for new-ball bursts, the catch reinforced his growing all-round impact.