Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014569https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/babar-azam-shaheen-afridi-pull-off-stunning-relay-catch-in-1st-t20-world-cup-2026-match-video-goes-viral-watch-3014569.html
NewsCricketBabar Azam & Shaheen Afridi pull off stunning relay catch in 1st T20 World Cup 2026 match, video goes viral - Watch
BABAR AZAM

Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi pull off stunning relay catch in 1st T20 World Cup 2026 match, video goes viral - Watch

Watch how Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi’s relay catch dismissed Michael Levitt and swung momentum in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup opener.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Babar Azam’s boundary awareness and Shaheen Afridi’s composure created an early contender for catch of the tournament.
  • The relay dismissal halted a dangerous powerplay surge from Michael Levitt.
  • Elite fielding signals Pakistan’s high-intensity approach to the World Cup.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi pull off stunning relay catch in 1st T20 World Cup 2026 match, video goes viral - WatchBabar Azam flicks the ball back in play before Shaheen Afridi completes a spectacular relay catch to dismiss Michael Levitt in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener. Photo Credit – X

Pakistan produced one of the early fielding highlights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 when Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi combined for a sensational relay catch to dismiss Netherlands opener Michael Levitt in Colombo. The athletic effort not only ended Levitt’s explosive 24 off 15 balls but also shifted momentum firmly toward Pakistan after the Dutch threatened a fast start. Moments like these often define tournament campaigns, and Pakistan’s awareness near the boundary suggested a team switched on from ball one.

 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Records: 10 Historic feats that powered India to ICC U19 World Cup 2026 title

The Catch That Changed the Energy of the Match

Levitt tried to muscle Mohammad Nawaz downtown, crouching low to generate power. He connected well enough to send the ball soaring toward long-off, but not cleanly enough to clear the ropes.

  • What followed was elite, split-second decision-making.
  • Babar Azam sprinted across the boundary line and completed the catch initially.
  • Realising his momentum would carry him over, he released the ball back into play at the last possible instant.
  • Shaheen Afridi, tracking back intelligently from mid-on, judged the lob perfectly and completed the catch.
  • Pakistan erupted in celebration. Nawaz punched the air. Babar looked visibly pumped. Shaheen calmly held the ball aloft.
  • Relay catches demand trust, communication, and spatial awareness. Dropping even half a second late results in six runs. Pakistan executed it flawlessly.

At the time of Levitt’s dismissal, the Netherlands were scoring above eight runs per over and had already crossed 50 in the powerplay. The opener’s strike rate of 160 hinted at a potential platform for a 170-plus total. Instead, the catch triggered a slowdown. Associate sides rely heavily on momentum. Removing their most aggressive batter forces recalibration, often costing crucial finishing overs later. 

Pakistan teams of the past have occasionally been criticised for inconsistency in the field, particularly in global tournaments. Plays like this indicate preparation and clarity. Relay catches are not accidental. Teams rehearse them repeatedly. It also reflected leadership intent. When a senior player like Babar commits fully near the boundary, it raises the fielding intensity across the XI. For Shaheen, often recognised primarily for new-ball bursts, the catch reinforced his growing all-round impact.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Epstein files
Epstein Files: Emails reveal Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn’s links
India ICC U 19 Winning prize money
India Wins U19 WC: How much prize money will Vaibhav, Ayush & Co. get? know
Weekend Watchlist
Weekend Watchlist: Top 7 Movies and series to stream on OTT
US Iran talks Oman
US–Iran talks in Oman raise hopes, but war preparations continue on both sides
Indian Ministry of External Affairs
India condemns Islamabad mosque bombing, rejects Pakistan's baseless blame
Iran-US Talks
US imposes new sanctions on Iran right after Oman talks end
ICC U19 World Cup winners
List Of ICC U19 Winners & their Captains: Ayush Mhatre to Virat Kohli; check
Agni 3
India successfully test-fires Agni-3 missile with 3,000 km range
AAP Delhi
BJP ignores Noida lesson; public pays price: Arvind Kejriwal
Ayush Mhatre on U19 WC Win
'Carrying Rohit Sharma’s Legacy': Ayush Mhatre on India’s 6th U-19 WC triumph