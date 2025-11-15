Advertisement
BABAR AZAM CENTURY

Babar Azam Smashes First Ton In 807 Days, Creates New ODI Landmark For Pakistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam finally ended his long wait for an international century, smashing a brilliant 102 off 119 balls* in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 07:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit:- ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam finally ended his long wait for an international century, smashing a brilliant 102 off 119 balls* in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. The hundred marked the end of an 84-innings drought across formats and reaffirmed his status as one of the modern greats of limited-overs cricket.

This knock was not just a return to form; it helped Babar script an all-time ODI record for Pakistan, placing him alongside the legendary Saeed Anwar.

A Century After 807 Days

Babar’s last international hundred came in August 2023, during the Asia Cup. Since then, he went through 807 days without a century, a phase that drew widespread attention as the world waited for his return to big scores. His 102* ended that barren run emphatically. He played with patience initially, weathered the new ball, and then paced his innings perfectly as Pakistan chased down a target of 289.

Equals Saeed Anwar’s ODI Record

With this knock, Babar Azam reached:

  • 20 ODI centuries
  • Joining Saeed Anwar, who also finished with 20 ODI hundreds
  • Becoming Pakistan’s joint-highest century maker in ODIs

Even more astonishing, Babar reached this milestone in only 136 ODI innings, making him the third-fastest to 20 ODI tons in international cricket history, behind Hashim Amla and Virat Kohli.

Match-Winning Performance Under Pressure

Pakistan were under pressure early in their chase, but Babar’s calm presence at the crease turned the tide. His partnership of 112 runs with Mohammad Rizwan formed the backbone of Pakistan’s pursuit, which they ultimately completed in 48.2 overs. 

Match Summary

Pakistan chased 289 with ease, winning by eight wickets as Babar Azam’s unbeaten century anchored the innings. Fakhar Zaman (78) and Mohammad Rizwan (51)* also contributed to the chase, sealing the series.

Sri Lanka posted 288/8, recovering from 98/4 through key knocks from Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, and Wanindu Hasaranga, but their total wasn’t enough against Pakistan’s strong batting display.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

