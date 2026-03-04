Babar Azam T20 WC 2026 selection sparks massive crisis: Naqvi & Co. faces first major resignation post WC debacle

Former international cricketer and legendary umpire Aleem Dar has reportedly stepped down from his position in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) national selection committee. This major decision follows Pakistan’s early exit from the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and highlights a deep rift between the selectors and head coach Mike Hesson.

The Conflict Over Squad Selection

Internal reports suggest that Dar’s frustration stemmed from being overruled by Mike Hesson regarding the inclusion of Babar Azam and Shadab Khan in the World Cup squad. While Dar argued that their recent form did not warrant a place, Hesson reportedly faced very little resistance from the other two selectors on the panel, Aaqib Javed and Asad Shafiq.

According to a source quoted by PTI: “Aleem is very upset that when the World Cup squad was being selected he had resisted the inclusion of Babar Azam and Shadab Khan in the squad without any performance but Hesson insisted on having them.”

Struggles on the Field

The performance of the team in the tournament appeared to validate some of Dar’s concerns. Babar Azam struggled while batting out of his natural position and failed to make an impact in the middle overs. Notably, the only victory Pakistan secured during the Super 8 stage occurred when Babar was dropped, allowing Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan to lead the batting charge. Simultaneously, Shadab Khan remained inconsistent with both bat and ball throughout the campaign.

The Rizwan vs. Usman Khan Debate

Dar also reportedly questioned the consistency of the selection criteria. He argued that if performance was being overlooked for Babar and Shadab, then veteran wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan should have been included over Usman Khan based on his vast experience.

The source added: “Aleem had also insisted that when Babar and Shadab could be called in without performance, Muhammad Rizwan should be included in place of Usman Khan because of his experience but no one supported him.”

Rizwan has been absent from the T20I setup since December 2024. His chances of a comeback were further hindered by a lackluster Big Bash League (BBL) season with the Melbourne Renegades, where his strike rate became a significant point of criticism.

Financial Penalties for Performance

In a stern move following the tournament exit, reports indicate that the PCB has decided to fine non-performing players from the World Cup squad PKR 50 lakh each. While the decision was reportedly finalized after the heavy defeat to India, the implementation began only after Pakistan’s official departure from the competition.

The resignation of Aleem Dar marks a period of significant instability for Pakistan cricket as the board looks to rebuild following another disappointing major tournament cycle.